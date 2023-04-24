LivePerson Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/lpsn.



What is this all about?

After the market closed on March 15, 2023, LivePerson, Inc. announced Q4 and full year 2022 earnings and disclosed “control deficiencies, which in aggregate constitute a material weakness, were identified in connection with the Company’s previously disclosed review of certain transactions related to its subsidiary WildHealth, which was acquired in February 2022…”

Previously, on February 28, 2023, LivePerson announced a delay in finalizing Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, stating, “[t]his extension provides the Company with added time to perform additional review and testing of revenue recognition with respect to a recently discontinued WildHealth program, for which Medicare reimbursement is suspended pending further governmental review, and to complete its in-process review of internal controls and procedures. WildHealth was acquired by LivePerson in 2022, and integration remains in process.”

Shares of LivePerson dropped sharply in afterhours trading on March 15, 2023 and plunged by more than 55% in intraday trading when the market opened on March 16, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased LivePerson stock between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is June 23, 2023. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

