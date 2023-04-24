Microscopy Devices Market Size Worth USD 12.4 Bn by 2028 Owing to Growth and Advancement in Semiconductor Industry | TMR Study

There were 2,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,729 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microscopy devices market size was valued at USD 8.1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.4 Bn by 2028. The global industry is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2028.
Growing occurrences of diseases and expanding applications for microscopic devices are estimated to drive business growth in the near future. Market participants are anticipated to focus on making affordable microscopy equipment, which is likely to drive business opportunities in the global market.
Companies operating in the global market for microscopy devices could accelerate the development of new products and seize revenue possibilities to get an advantage over rivals. Market players are expanding their service offerings in order to get an advantage in the healthcare industry.
The global industry is driven by rising use of integrated microscopes in hospitals, research labs, and diagnostic labs. Consequently, manufacturers of microscopy instruments are focusing on new developments. Moreover, preference for small devices is rising in nanotechnology and semiconductor sectors.
Global Microscopy Devices Market: Key Players
Key Findings of Market Report
Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 8.1 Bn in 2020
|Market Value
|USD 12.4 Bn by 2028
|Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Forecast Period
|2021–2028
|No. of Pages
|262 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Application and End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Olympus Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, Nikon Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Bruker Corporation, FEI Company, JOEL Ltd., Cameca SAS, NT-MDT SI, Keysight Technologies
Global Microscopy Devices Market: Growth Drivers
Global Microscopy Devices Market: Regional Landscape
Global Microscopy Devices Market: Segmentation
Product Type
Application
End-user
Regions
