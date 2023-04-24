Daniel Levine of Blue Ribbon Bags Named One of the Top 10 Travel Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023

Daniel Levine previously worked in the diamond and jewelry industry. He got the idea for delayed luggage protection after an airline lost his luggage, and he had to show up to a meeting in a t-shirt and shorts. He co-founded BRB, and Blue Ribbon Bags has since grown into the world leader in tracking and expediting lost luggage.
For only $5, BRB will track and expedite the return of undelivered baggage by the airline. If the customer's baggage is not found in 96 hours, BRB will and continue to track the lost items and give the customer $1000, guaranteed, even if the bag shows up later. No proof of what was in the bag (in the form of receipts) is necessary to receive payment. The service covers every flight on every airline, everywhere in the world. It is in addition to any insurance the customer already has.
Founded in 2008, the company serves nearly 5 million monthly customers through various distribution channels, including airlines, travel agencies, travel management companies, credit card companies, and telecommunications firms. It provides its service in 110 countries.
The quickly growing company now boasts 48 patents for its baggage tracking system. Daniel Levine's newest venture, TripAdd, uses machine learning to create personalized bundles of ancillary services. TripAdd, launched in March 2023, is a one-stop shop for the best ancillary products on the market, powered by AI to make sure the right products are put in front of the right traveler, all in one single API.
"I’m honored to have been mentioned alongside such distinct company in the Travel Industry! This is truly a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our talented teams at Blue Ribbon Bags and Tripadd, who consistently strive to exceed expectations and deliver a better travel experience to our customers all around the world.” Commented Daniel Levine on being featured in this list.
