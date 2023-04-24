Allergy Diagnostics Market : A Comprehensive Study of the Industry

Emergen Research Logo

High prevalence of allergic diseases is a significant factor driving the global allergy diagnostics market revenue growth

The Global Allergy Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach USD 12.45 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.1% in 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Allergy Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach USD 12.45 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.1% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary driving factors leading to increased revenue growth of the market is a high prevalence of allergic diseases. According to estimates, allergic rhinitis, popularly known as hay fever, affects 7.8% of individuals in the U.S. It is estimated that 3.5-4% of the general population in the U.S. has Immunoglobin E (IgE)-mediated food allergy or sensitivity. Thus, rising prevalence of allergic diseases is leading to rising demand for allergy diagnostics. Advances in diagnostic technologies and algorithms assist clinicians in more correctly diagnosing allergies, allowing patients to obtain the appropriate medication. Furthermore, government measures are also contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Inadequate awareness and use of allergy testing technologies is a major factor, which could hamper revenue growth of the market. For example, despite advances in scientific knowledge of allergic disorders, about half of all allergy patients seek diagnosis and treatment from alternative practitioners every year. Some individuals will be subjected to unproven allergy testing or treatments. Acceptance is aided by the incorporation of conventional eastern healthcare concepts into western society, as well as irresponsible media attention to promises of innovative allergy remedies. As a result these factors could restrain revenue growth of the allergy diagnostics market.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Minaris Medical America, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, BIOMÉRIEUX SA, Stallergenes Greer, Neogen Corporation, and Omega Diagnostics Group PLC., Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 18 June 2021, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) licensed Reacta Biotech's manufacturing plant in Deeside, North Wales, to begin producing its unique peanut Oral food Challenge (OFC) under the current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards.

The food allergens segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, which is attributed to rising prevalence of food allergies among individuals in both developing and developed countries and initiatives from key market players. For example, Eurofins Technologies, which is a manufacturer of laboratory test kits and systems, announced the launching of the new SENSIStrip Allergen product line on 14 December 2020, which quickly identifies allergens that must be labeled on packaged food items. The allergy diagnostics market is also supported by regulatory activities from international agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). To protect individuals with food allergies and other food hypersensitivities, FDA enforces laws requiring firms to list ingredients on packaged foods and drinks. Some foods or substances that cause allergies or other hypersensitivity reactions are subject to more severe labeling rules. These factors are driving revenue growth of the segment.

In vitro tests segment is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period as patients are not exposed to allergens, which eliminates the possibility of adverse responses during testing. The patient's use of antihistamines or other medicines causes no interference. Testing is not prohibited in the presence of broad dermatological sickness or dermographism. The standardization and quantification of test systems enable more robust comparisons in an individual across time and across testing sites. A single blood sample can be used to measure specific IgE to a wide range of allergens, and a more extensive test menu is available.

Emergen Research has segmented the global allergy diagnostics market on the basis of product & service, allergen, test type, end-use, and region.

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumables

Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

ELISA Analyzers

Luminometers

Others

Services

Allergen Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Inhaled Allergens

Food Allergens

Drug Allergens

Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

In Vivo Tests

Skin Prick Tests

Patch Tests

Others

In Vitro Tests

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostics Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

