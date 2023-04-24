Submit Release
PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriffs and Hawaii PD searching for missing HCCC inmate.

HILO – One pre-trial detainee escaped from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) this evening. Preliminary reports indicate 27-year old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie escaped from inmate housing, scaled the razor wire fence on the Waianuenue Street side of the facility. It happened around 7:15 p.m. State Sheriffs and Hawaii Police were immediately notified.  Staff ordered an immediate headcount and lockdown. How he escaped will be part of an internal investigation.    


Paulo-Leslie is 5’11” tall and weighs 165 lbs.  He has black hair and brown eyes.  

 

Paulo-Leslie is awaiting trial for the following: Attempted Murder 1, Robbery 1, Theft 1-3, Carry/Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, Carry/Possession of a Loaded Firearm on a Public Highway, Ownership/Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Place to Keep Pistol/Revolver, Place to Keep Ammunition, Manufacturing/Purchasing/Obtaining Firearm Parts to Assemble a Firearm Having No Serial Number, Reckless Endangering 2, Terroristic Threatening 1, Criminal Property Damage 1, Driving Without a License, Inattention to Driving, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Promoting a Dangerous Drug 2,  

 

Paulo-Leslie faces an escape charge when found.  If seen, call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 808-586-1352. 

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawaii Department of Public Safety
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected] 
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

