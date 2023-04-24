Schneider Chiropractic in Garner, NC, Celebrates 40 Years of Providing Unique Chiropractic Care

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SchneiderChiropractic, a well-known chiropractic clinic in Garner, North Carolina, is celebrating 40 years of providing unique and comprehensive chiropractic care to patients in the region. As one of Garner's first chiropractors, Dr. Schneider has extensive knowledge of various specialized techniques and methods.
"It surprises many people that not all chiropractic adjustments are the same! Many chiropractic techniques are available. Which one is the best? The technique that delivers the best result, that is comfortable to the patient and is tailored to their needs. The ultimate goal is to restore and optimize the patient's quality of life," said Dr. Schneider.
With four decades of experience, Dr. Schneider has developed a unique approach to chiropractic care, which utilizes a combination of methods he has learned over many years of study. This resource has helped him handle complex cases found in patients of various ages.
For this very reason, the International Chiropractors Association recruited him and a select group of Chiropractors in 2019 to travel to China for two weeks, visiting eight different cities as an Ambassador of Chiropractic. He spoke at various venues and demonstrated the effectiveness of chiropractic care during his visit.
"To effectively learn the methods I use, which are not commonly available in other offices, required a significant personal commitment. Some of them are; the Activator Instrument technique, Sacro-occipital technique, Direct Non-force technique, Cranial work, Spinal decompression, Thompson manual adjusting, and Bio-cranial technique. In addition, because no two patients are the same, an 'individualized' program is needed for each person," added Dr. Schneider.
Dr. Schneider's comprehensive approach to chiropractic care starts with a detailed consultation with each new patient to learn more about their health problems and goals. A thorough examination follows this to determine the underlying cause of the problem. It might include X-rays if needed, which we do on sight. Then, with a comprehensive analysis of the examination results, Dr. Schneider can decide if the patient's condition is a chiropractic case and which techniques and methods would best serve them. Instruction in activities to increase flexibility and core strength is also provided to help ward off future problems and stabilize the spinal correction.
"If you do not want your adjustments to involve twisting or forceful thrusts (out of personal preference or due to diminished bone strength), the Activator technique is an excellent option. It is an extremely effective and gentle way to realign the vertebrae to remove pressure from the nerves. As a result, the body starts to work as it should, with a greater ability to repair itself because the nervous system is now communicating properly. This is the most exciting benefit of care," said Dr. Schneider.
Here's just one example of how Chiropractic can impact someone's life.
"I had so much pain every day, a lot of painful muscle spasms in my back, and pain on and off down my legs and arms. I no longer have muscle spasms and have greatly improved. My husband's lower back pain no longer exists. We bring our son for preventative measures. We love the entire staff - they are all very friendly and caring. I would definitely recommend it!!" one patient stated.
Schneider Chiropractic currently accepts new patients for those interested in receiving chiropractic care in Garner, NC. Call (919)-661-2225 to schedule an appointment.
