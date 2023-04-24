ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Sign LB77 'Constitutional Carry'

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – On Tuesday, April 25, Governor Jim Pillen will hold a signing ceremony for LB77, which provides for carrying of concealed handguns without a permit. Governor Pillen will be joined by the bill's introducer Senator Tom Brewer and fellow state senators.

  

This event is open to credentialed media.   

   

What: Governor Pillen to Sign LB77

When: 2:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 25

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln  

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, Senator Tom Brewer, state senators, and guests

 

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.

