U.S.-EU Consultations Reinforce Strong Commitment to Human Rights

Today in Brussels, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Erin Barclay and EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore co-chaired the 2023 U.S.-EU Human Rights Consultations. The United States and EU reaffirmed their strong mutual commitment to the transatlantic partnership and underscored its centrality to defending human rights, democracy, and the rule of law worldwide.

The consultations covered a broad range of issues including the rights of women and gender equality, the protection of human rights defenders, technology and human rights, business and human rights, the rights of persons with disabilities, children’s rights, and the continued fight against racism and all forms of discrimination. More than one year after Russia’s full-scale, unjustified, and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, both sides emphasized the imperative to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine. The discussions also covered a range of human rights issues and developments in Europe and the United States, as well as the human rights situation in several third countries, across all regions.

In addition, the consultations focused on cooperation in multilateral fora, including strengthening the UN human rights framework, particularly in the context of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights this year.

The United States and EU concluded by agreeing to continue to reinforce their cooperation to effectively promote human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, at home and abroad.

