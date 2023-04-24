Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFT market has been driven by various factors, including the increased adoption of blockchain technology and the growing demand for digital assets. Blockchain technology provides a secure and transparent way of verifying ownership of digital assets, making it an ideal platform for NFTs. Additionally, the pandemic has fueled the demand for digital assets as more people spend time online. The use of NFTs has also been popularized by celebrities and sports stars, who have been selling NFTs representing their works.

The global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market size reached USD 15.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of metaverse and block-chain based gaming in addition to digital assets and collectibles are a few of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

The NFT market is expected to continue growing, driven by various growth factors. One of the key growth drivers is the potential of NFTs to revolutionize the ownership of digital assets. With NFTs, creators can directly monetize their works without relying on intermediaries such as galleries or record labels. Additionally, NFTs can provide a way for creators to maintain control of their works, preventing piracy and unauthorized usage. The growth of the NFT market is also expected to be driven by the growing demand for digital collectibles.

Leading Players in the Global Non Fungible Token Market-

ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Innowise Group, Inoru, Zfort Group, Blockchain App Factory, Brugu, Chaincella, AppDupe, Crypto.com, and Ozone Networks, Inc.

The Non Fungible Token market has been segmented by Emergen Research based on various factors including components, platforms, offerings, technologies, applications, end-users, and regions.

Emergen Research has segmented global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market on the basis of category, application, and region:

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Collectibles

Utility

Art

Metaverse

Game

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Real estate

Medical

Academic

Gaming

Music & art

Supply chain

Voting

Others

Key Market Drivers and Challenges:

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

