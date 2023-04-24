Wireless Power Transmission Market Study Report Based on Size, Share, Opportunities, Industry Trend and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless power transmission market has been growing rapidly over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for wireless charging solutions in various applications. Wireless power transmission refers to the transfer of electrical energy from a power source to an electrical load without the use of any physical connection, such as wires or cables.

The global Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market size reached USD 6.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

One of the key drivers of the wireless power transmission market is the growing demand for mobile devices and wearables that require frequent charging. With the increasing popularity of smartphones, smartwatches, and other portable electronic devices, consumers are looking for more convenient and hassle-free ways to charge their devices. Wireless charging offers a solution to this problem by eliminating the need for cables and allowing users to charge their devices simply by placing them on a charging pad.

several factors that are restraining the growth of the wireless power transmission market. One of the main challenges is the lack of standardization in the industry. There are several competing standards for wireless charging, and this can make it difficult for consumers to choose the right product for their needs. In addition, some wireless charging solutions may not be compatible with certain devices, which can limit their usefulness.

Scope of Research:

The market Size Value in 2030: 36.29 Bn

CAGR (2022-2030): 21.1%

Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking. Competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Customization Scope: 10hrs of free customization and expert consultation

The competitive landscape section of the report provides a detailed analysis of the leading players operating in the global Wireless Power Transmission market, along with their strategies for gaining a competitive edge in the industry. The report profiles the key players, including their company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and recent developments.

The report also highlights the major mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among the players to expand their market presence and increase their customer base. It also provides an overview of the market share held by each player and their respective competitive position in the market.

The competitive landscape analysis is essential for businesses and investors seeking to gain a competitive advantage in the market. It helps them to understand the strategies adopted by their competitors and the challenges they may face in the market.

Leading Players in the Global Wireless Power Transmission Market- Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corporation, NuCurrent Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Semtech Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Energous Corporation, and Analog Devices Inc.

The Wireless Power Transmission market has been segmented by Emergen Research based on various factors including components, platforms, offerings, technologies, applications, end-users, and regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless power transmission market based on technology, transmitter application, implementation, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Far-Field Technology

Microwave/RF

Laser/Infrared

Near-Field Technology

Inductive

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Resonance

Transmitter Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone Chargers

Electric Vehicle Charging

Industrial Charging Solutions

Others

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Integrated

Aftermarket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Automotive

Industrial

Defense

Healthcare

Others

Key Market Drivers and Challenges:

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

