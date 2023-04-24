Online Exam Proctoring Market Growing at 16.2% CAGR to be Worth US$ 1,742.95 million by 2028

Online Exam Proctoring Market

Online Exam Proctoring Market is expected to reach US$ 1,742.95 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, UNITED STATED, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online exam proctoring market growth in Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive rates during 2022–2028. The presence of developing economies with steady growth and rising adoption of innovative and advanced technologies makes Asia Pacific the world’s fastest-growing region. Australia, China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the major contributors to the growth of the market in this region. The swift advancements in technologies, digitalization of economies, and support of governments are a few factors contributing to the smooth evolution of these economies from a developing to a developed stage. Seoul National University, the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Osaka University, Australian National University, the University of Queensland, Tsinghua University, the National University of Singapore, the Indian Institute of Science, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay are among the top universities present in the region. This generates opportunities for online exam proctoring market players to provide their proctoring solutions and gain traction in the market. One of the major crises of the COVID-19 pandemic is delayed education processes, including examinations and test assessments, and this uncertainty has led to the growth in worry among students about their academics. This scenario provides major impetus to e-learning and digital platforms that ensure continuity in students’ studies and exams away from school or college premises. This swift growth in the e-learning industry has created a demand for online remote proctoring.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled automated proctoring solution excludes the need to have onsite human proctors/invigilators and confirms that there is no impersonation and/or cheating. Using the webcam, the solution monitors the test takers during the exam and warns the users in case of aberrant behavior, – these augments academic integrity and minimizes human biases. Pattern recognition, voice recognition, facial recognition, eye movement detection, plane detection, mouth detection, and other various AI technologies are used for online exam proctoring such as pattern recognition, voice recognition, facial recognition, eye movement detection, plane detection, and mouth detection, among others. AI-based proctoring software detects suspicious noises; unusual body movements; and extra devices, such as phones, tablets, and smartwatches, etc. during the exam time and in the testing area.

Online Exam Proctoring Market: Industry Overview

The online exam proctoring market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into advanced automated proctoring, recorded proctoring, and live online proctoring. In terms of end user, the market is segmented into schools & universities, enterprises, and government. Geographically, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and LATAM.

The online exam proctoring market in Europe is growing significantly. Europe comprises developed economies such as Germany, France, and the UK. The governments of these countries have been taking various initiatives to integrate advanced technologies into education services. Owing to the increase in the popularity of online education, in almost all European countries, educational organizations are leveraging ICT. Major renowned educational institutes such as the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University College London, ETH Zurich, Imperial College London, University of Edinburgh, University of Bristol, and the University of Manchester are highly inclined toward offering digital education solutions to their students worldwide. All these factors contributing to the online exam proctoring market growth in Europe.

E-learning is broadly used in higher educational institutions and corporations; it is also progressively being adopted in K-12 institutions. The flexibility and robust functionality of online learning allow users to complete courses virtually and stay engaged continuously. The e-learning platforms provide flexibility to students and education providers, which propels the demand for online courses. The adoption of e-learning is growing rapidly due to the rise in preference for online courses and learning and high internet penetration. These solutions also provide greater accessibility and cost-effective and convenient operations. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has given an unexpected boost to e-learning platforms. With the increased demand for e-learning, online exam proctoring has become a significant solution for all end-users. Therefore, the rise in the number of e-learning administrators integrating online proctoring into their performance assessment processes drives the online exam proctoring market growth.

Cheating is an act of unfair means to gain an undue advantage in a test or an exam. The introduction of remote proctoring solutions has helped eliminate the external factors that lead to cheating that is likely to boost the online exam proctoring market growth.

Online Exam Proctoring Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Comprobo; Examity, Inc.; Honorlock Inc.; Inspera AS; Mettl; ProctorEdu LLC; Proctortrack; Meazure Inc.; PSI Services LLC; and Talview Inc. are among the leading online exam proctoring market players profiled in the market report. Several other essential online exam proctoring market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

• In June 2020, Meazure Inc announced the acquisition of Scantron’s Certification and Licensure Business. The acquisition consists of Scantron’s Certification and Licensure Business’s test center network, related assessment software, psychometrics, exam development, and client services and solutions. Through this acquisition, Meazure stated that Meazure Learning will broaden their offering for professional certification and licensure testing, and it aims for continued growth by augmenting remote proctoring with a scaled global test center network and expanded exam development services.

• In November 2021, Meazure Inc announced a partnership with Lineup Management Services LLC. Under this partnership, the company provided Meazure’s customers with an enhanced test development solution.

