Mosdex Launches Enhanced Referral Program After Continued Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We at Mosdex are dedicated to enhancing our platform and delivering a top-notch user experience. That's why we're thrilled to announce the expansion of our Referral Rewards program, which now provides even more lucrative commissions and staking rebates to our valued users.

The Mosdex Referral Program is designed to reward registered users who refer their friends and family to the platform. By introducing new users, you can unlock privileges at the PRO level and earn commissions based on your referral grade. When new user signs up using your referral link, they receive a percentage commission based on your grade.





Our Referral Rewards program has been updated to provide higher commissions and staking rebates for users who refer new clients and meet the required staking amounts. With the new structure, MOSDEX users can now enjoy increased Claim commissions of up to 10% and higher staking rebates of up to 3% for the 90-day staking period, a significant increase from the previous 0.6%.









Users will benefit from a more attractive rewards structure that encourages engagement and participation in our platform. If you meet the requirements specified in the Referral Rewards table, you will automatically be eligible for a PRO-level upgrade.





The updated Referral Rewards program also offers an additional earning opportunity through second-tier referral revenue. In addition to direct referral commissions, referrers can earn 10% of the sub-referral revenue generated by the users they initially referred.





Whenever a referred user performs a Claim, both the referrer and the referred user will receive a percentage of the claim amount in real-time, based on the referrer’s PRO grade. This immediate payment ensures that users receive their rewards promptly, enhancing the overall experience on the Mosdex platform.





At Mosdex, we are committed to providing our users with the best possible experience. We encourage all users to take advantage of the enhanced rewards structure and maximize their earnings potential on the Mosdex platform.





About Mosdex

In 2022, Mosdex launched a cutting-edge crypto arbitrage automated platform that simplifies cryptocurrency management and reduces costs. This platform is designed to offer users and exchanges a secure and user-friendly experience with real-time analytics. Mosdex developers utilized the latest in machine learning and blockchain technology to create a powerful platform that generates a passive income for users.





The Mosdex Arbitrage Platform boasts automated and predetermined mechanisms that calculate a highly competitive 24-hour expected return, potentially reaching up to 0.68% ROI daily. Essentially, users can act as liquidity providers by staking their Bitcoin (BTC) or Tether (USDT), earning recurring daily earnings.





The platform offers a range of liquidity packages, including brief periods of 14 days, 30 days, or 90 days, with upfront displays of expected returns before locking in the contract. In addition, users can claim profits on a daily basis directly from the user-friendly dashboard once the rewards exceed or equal $10. This feature eliminates waiting time and enhances user convenience.





