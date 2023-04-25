[Latest] Global Airport Operations Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 13.5 Billion By 2030 At 6.5% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Airport Operations Market was at US$ 7.7 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 13.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.5% between 2022 - 2030.

The Global Airport Operations Market was estimated at USD 7.7 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 13.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights