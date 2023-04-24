U.S. Department of State Announces TechWomen Delegation Travel to Kazakhstan, Aims to Increase Number of Women and Girls in STEM

Thirteen executives from Amazon Web Services, Chegg, Hillstra Associates, Jacobs, Marvell Technology Inc., MicroBlocks, Northgate Environmental Management, Salesforce, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Workday will travel as a TechWomen delegation to Kazakhstan from April 23-28, joining more than 20 TechWomen alumni from 21 countries. On their trip, they will lead sessions on mentorship, career planning, and overcoming challenges in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. While in Kazakhstan, the TechWomen delegation will also meet with nonprofits, private sector companies, institutions of higher education, and educational institutions that focus on expanding technology networks and careers for women and girls in STEM fields.

This convening is a follow-on to TechWomen, the Department’s flagship exchange program for women in STEM, and builds on U.S. foreign policy goals that seek to create more equitable access to employment opportunities for women worldwide. TechWomen aims to increase equitable access to education and training in STEM by pairing emerging women leaders in technology from Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East with American women mentors for a three-week mentoring exchange at U.S.-based science and technology companies in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area.

