Digital Workplace Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces & rising demand for desktop-as-a-service are some key factors driving global digital workplace market growth

Market Size – USD 19.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.3%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces is expected to drive global digital workplace market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Rising demand for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is expected to further augment global digital workplace market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for remote working from workforces to gain work-life balance is also expected to boost global digital workplace market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of interpersonal communication post-implementation of digital workplace is expected to hamper growth of the global digital workplace market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

This report is a fair prototype of the digital workplace-industry containing an in-depth study of the global digital workplace market. This report serves as a valuable source of data and information related to this industry. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies the fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and offers an insightful study on the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have also analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, current overview, and market limitations. Additionally, researchers have closely examined the significant changes in the market following the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest report examining the economic situation of the digital workplace industry after the current pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed various aspects of the global digital workplace market scenario.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of professional and managed services among large enterprises is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of digital workforce solutions and services to provide workforce with a better working environment.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing SaaS service, remote working and BYOD trends in the IT & telecom industry resulting in increasing implementation of digital workplace in these sectors.

Factors such as increasing implementation of digital workplace across SMEs and large enterprises in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The leading contenders in the global Digital Workplace market are listed below:

HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Co, Atos SE, NTT DATA Corporation, Accenture plc, and Unisys Corporation

Digital Workplace Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook of the Digital Workplace Market

The global Digital Workplace market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Digital Workplace market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Digital Workplace Market report:

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Digital Workplace market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

