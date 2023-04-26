Buurst Announces Incentive Purchase Program
Buurst makes its High-Performance Storage platform, SoftNAS, more budget-friendlyHOUSTON, TEXAS, U.S.A., April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses continue to navigate difficult-to-manage data storage costs, Buurst recognizes the importance of helping businesses save money wherever possible. The new discount program is designed to offer significant savings to new customers providing a much-needed boost to their bottom line.
“We understand that businesses are facing unprecedented challenges with their data storage costs right now, either in the Cloud or On-Prem. We want to do our part to help them navigate these difficult times,” said Vic Mahadevan, Buurst’s CEO. “That’s why we’re excited to offer this new discount program through June, which we believe will help our customers save money and continue to grow their businesses with high-performance with our already industry-leading, resilient Enterprise storage solution, SoftNAS®.
The new discount program offers a variety of discounts on SoftNAS’s mid- and higher-performance offerings, with savings ranging from 30% to 50% on instance sizes in the 30,000 to 80,000 IOPS range. This program is available to all new customers who purchase at least a 1-year subscription of the applicable SoftNAS offering between April 25, 2023 to June 30, 2023. This will apply to both Direct BYOL purchases or through the Marketplaces of AWS or Microsoft Azure.
“We’re confident that this new discount program will be well-received by any new customer that seeks improvement in their data storage costs,” said Andy Bowden, Head of Product & Marketing. “Not only will it help them save money on their business-critical application data in the short-term, but it will also allow them to further invest in their Enterprise Data Storage solutions beyond this current, turbulent technology environment. All this in addition to the utilization of SoftNAS not charging users for what we call "Storage Tax".
To learn more about SoftNAS, schedule a demo, and learn more about Buurst’s new discount program for Q2, visit our website at https://www.buurst.com/products/softnas/see-a-demo/ .
