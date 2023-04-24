Multiexperience Development Platform Market Size, Share, Growth and Research Report on the Major Drivers by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.70 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.8%, Market Trends – Rising demand for development of apps

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023

The global Multiexperience Development Platform (MXDP) market size is expected to reach USD 19.48 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 21.8% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for custom mobile app development is a major factor driving market revenue growth. MXDP offers professional developers an integrated set of front-end development tools and back-end services that enable scalable development of fit-for-purpose apps across digital touchpoints. It is not necessary to hire a large number of developers who are proficient in a wide range of platforms, operating systems, and programming languages. An MXDP enables one’s current team to create a single and custom cloud-native app that can be installed on any device, using a single code base and many channels. Multiexperience platforms automate testing, Systems Applications and Products (SAP) back-end integrations, and DevOps in a real plug-and-play manner as they digitize one’s processes. They also offer a way to deliver apps without publishing them in an app store, which is a requirement for internal company apps, as well as a completely distributed deployment mechanism.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Appian, GeneXus, IBM, Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft, Oracle, OutSystems, Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce, Inc., and SAP

Market Dynamics:

Radical Highlights of the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market Report:

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 19 August 2022, Globant, a digitally native company focused on redefining enterprises through cutting-edge technology launched Fast Code Studio. Globant's new studio aims to create the future of coding through a collection of adaptable and dynamic platforms that speed up time-to-market for their clients while simultaneously adding value. This new studio will make use of platforms from Globant X, an innovation hub that aids in platformization of Globant's most game-changing technology, including GeneXus for multi-experience development, Augoor for assisted coding, and MagnifAI for smarter testing.

The platforms segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using multi-experience development platforms, software engineering teams can quickly create complex, interconnected user experiences for web, mobile, conversational, digital twin, Internet of Things (IoT), and Augmented Reality (AR) apps. The focus is therefore on creating tools that will enable a software engineering team to work more productively and successfully complete more projects. This is the reverse of low-code, which seeks to promote ‘Citizen Developer.’

The on-premises segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Businesses do not want that private information they handle to end up in wrong hands and on-premises solutions avoid this situation. Organizations are responsible for determining who has access to their own MXDPs and who does not. When selecting a cloud vendor, organizations are required to sign a lengthy contract. Occasionally, a single agreement binds a company for ten, fifteen, or even more years. When using on-premises, this is not the case. They can change to a different infrastructure whenever they want and are completely independent. On-premises software can help a corporation become more adaptive.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. There are various benefits to adopting MXDP, especially for the BFSI sector, which enhances real-time deployment control, is extremely secure, and shortens the time to market for mobile apps. Development of online and mobile apps is made simple by MXDP platform, which also offers voice calling, augmented reality, chat, and wearable-based experiences. It follows the ‘build once, deploy as many times and across devices’ tenet, which makes it easy to increase income and offer top-notch customer experiences. With the aim of reducing operational processes and encouraging market expansion, low-code and MXDP are being implemented at an increasing rate.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. For example, GrowthSpace, the first outcome-driven individual development platform in the world, has unveiled a comprehensive service that enables companies to provide staff members tailored programs that hasten onboarding, enhance performance, and have a long-lasting effect. Planning, managing, and evaluating development programs that incorporate both internal and external experiences may be done by Human Resource (HR) and Learning and Development (L&D) experts from a single location due to one-stop shop. This platform connects employees with the largest and most accessible global network of external business experts spanning over 60 countries across over 70 domains, including hard and soft skills, to promote individual and organizational success through integrative individual as well as group experiences.

Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market Segmentation:

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Platforms

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Small-and-Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

