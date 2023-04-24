MUSIC BC OPENS THE APPLICATIONS FOR ARC 2023

GIVING MORE RECORDING ARTISTS AN OPPORTUNITY TO SHINE

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music BC is pleased to announce that applications for the latest round of its flagship artist development program, ARC are set to open on April 24. Designed to provide emerging artists with the tools they need to succeed in the music industry, ARC is an accelerator program that is funded by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, Stingray and FACTOR (the Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent on Recordings). Applications are open from April 24, 2023 - to May 24, 2023. A jury consisting of industry professionals with expertise in various genres will determine 15 participants for the 2023 cohort, to be announced in early July.

ARC delivers a series of artist development experiences where participants receive one-on-one mentorship with industry professionals, including managers, creative content directors, and music producers. They will attend workshops in finance, branding, live production, mental health, and songwriting. Finally, ARC participants have the opportunity to connect with other emerging artists, as well as established professionals in the music industry.

Music BC, the voice of British Columbia’s music industry, created the program to advance the business, creative, and technical skills of recording artists in the province, helping them to build a sustainable career in the music industry—both at home and away. "We're thrilled to be able to offer another year of ARC," says Lindsay MacPherson, Executive Director of Music BC. "This program was a huge success in its first year, and we're excited to continue supporting emerging artists in British Columbia by providing a range of resources and opportunities for artists to grow and thrive."

“We are proud of B.C.’s music artists who provide essential entertainment and cultural content to everyone in B.C. Our musicians need support now more than ever,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “The Accelerator program provides amazing opportunities for learning and collaboration for those emerging artists who are ready to take the next step in their career. We are pleased to support this program through Amplify BC. I can’t wait to hear what the next cohort will accomplish.”

"Making a career in music is very difficult, especially in these challenging times," said Bob D’Eith, Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film. "The Music BC ARC program is exactly what aspiring artists need to get to the next level on their path to success. Entering its second year, this accelerator program funded by Creative BC through the provincial Amplify BC Program, will ensure that participants get the tools they need to write, produce, perform and market their music to the world; and, to make great connections in the music business."

“Music BC has done an outstanding job in designing and delivering the ARC Accelerator program,” said Prem Gill, CEO of Creative BC. “It’s strategic and innovative initiatives like ARC that will continue to nurture and grow B.C.’s music artist talent pipeline.”

Consisting of three core components which includes The Clinic, The Retreat and The Show - ARC has proven to be a success, and the outlook for 2023 seems no different. The Clinic is a two-day training intensive where participants will attend business-focused workshops on revenue streams, branding and building a business plan - followed by assignments for continued learning and progress check-ins with ARC mentors. The Retreat is another multi-day intensive consisting of one-on-one and group mentorship sessions with world-class industry leaders, with a focus on all the creative components that go into growing and sustaining an audience and brand, including writing, recording, vocal and live performance training. And finally, The Show is an opportunity for all 15 participants to perform in front of a live audience of fans, local and international industry members.

For more information about ARC, the application process and eligibility, please visit: https://arcprogrambc.com/