ReliaQuest Adds AI Capabilities to GreyMatter Intelligent Analysis

Integration of AI can lead to reduction of up to 90% in meantime to resolve security incidents

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, today announced the introduction of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its GreyMatter Intelligent Analysis solution, delivering meaningful insights on emerging security incidents within seconds. With this feature, security teams can easily make sense of threats and take action, enhancing their efficiency.



ReliaQuest GreyMatter is a security operations platform built on an open XDR architecture and designed to help security teams increase visibility, reduce complexity, and manage risk across their security tools, including on-premises, clouds, networks, and endpoints. On average, GreyMatter customers see up to a 70% reduction in alert noise in the first year.

GreyMatter Intelligent Analysis was introduced in July 2022 as part of the security operations platform. The new AI features enable security analysts to automate security operations and workflows. Updates to the solution include:

Augment investigations – get answers faster: Pairs automation with generative AI capabilities to help analysts gain clarity quicker. Capabilities that augment investigations include dynamic and automated enrichment of alerts, deeper context from historical incident data and external sources such as threat and vulnerability feeds and recommend action prompts.





– Pairs automation with generative AI capabilities to help analysts gain clarity quicker. Capabilities that augment investigations include dynamic and automated enrichment of alerts, deeper context from historical incident data and external sources such as threat and vulnerability feeds and recommend action prompts. Assist analysts – focus on investigations, not documentation: GreyMatter Intelligent Analysis takes the pain of low-brain, high-time tasks out of security operations. The solution assists with key tasks including automated ticket summaries, interactive AI assistants for quicker search and threat hunting hypothesis.





GreyMatter Intelligent Analysis takes the pain of low-brain, high-time tasks out of security operations. The solution assists with key tasks including automated ticket summaries, interactive AI assistants for quicker search and threat hunting hypothesis. Automate actions – smarter and faster response actions: With the continued training of the generative AI and Machine Learning models with real-world cyber security data and fine-tuning by analysts and customers, GreyMatter Intelligent Analysis can automate investigations, response actions and alert escalations.



“Generative AI is a genuine game changer and important step to help ReliaQuest’s mission to Make Security Possible. Since inception, ReliaQuest GreyMatter has been using AI/ML to automate tasks across the detection, investigation, and response workflow, helping customers realize better and faster security outcomes. With updates to GreyMatter Intelligent Analysis, our 700+ global customers will have automation capabilities with generative AI to further reduce response time by up to 90% in multiple scenarios and help security analysts get answers faster than ever before,” said Brian Murphy, Founder and CEO at ReliaQuest.

"We work with ReliaQuest as our security partner because of their innovative and unique approach to solving challenges faced by security teams around the world. Generative AI has the potential to disrupt security operations and we're thrilled to be working with ReliaQuest to bring AI to the SOC. Their practical approach, based on years of managing security operations, places them in a unique position and we're glad to be partnering with them on this journey," said Dannie Combs, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Donnelley Financial Solutions.

ReliaQuest has over 15 years of curated security incident response data with trillions of signals from across some of the world’s leading organizations. Pairing this with its team of over 400 security professionals gives ReliaQuest the unique opportunity to train its AI/ML models with real-world data and fine-tune them with human expertise. GreyMatter is used by some of the leading Fortune 500 companies.

Currently in early release with select customers, generative AI with GreyMatter Intelligent Analysis will reach general availability in the second half of 2023. For more information about ReliaQuest, please visit www.reliaquest.com

ReliaQuest is the force multiplier of security operations. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, automates detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint, and on-premises tools and applications. GreyMatter is cloud native, built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service any time of the day, anywhere in the world. With over 700 customers worldwide and 1,200 teammates working across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest is driving outcomes for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with multiple global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com.