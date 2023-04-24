Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,175 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Delegation to the 2023 UN/ECOSOC Youth Forum

The annual Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum will be held at UN Headquarters in New York from April 25-27.  The U.S. delegation to the Forum will be led by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, and will also feature the participation of U.S. Special Envoy for Global Youth Issues Abby Finkenauer.  This year’s Forum is slated to focus on youth perspectives in the context of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).  Thematic sessions will include focus on Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11).

For more information on this year’s Forum, visit the Youth Forum website.

You just read:

U.S. Delegation to the 2023 UN/ECOSOC Youth Forum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more