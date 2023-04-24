U.S. Delegation to the 2023 UN/ECOSOC Youth Forum

The annual Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum will be held at UN Headquarters in New York from April 25-27. The U.S. delegation to the Forum will be led by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, and will also feature the participation of U.S. Special Envoy for Global Youth Issues Abby Finkenauer. This year’s Forum is slated to focus on youth perspectives in the context of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Thematic sessions will include focus on Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11).

For more information on this year’s Forum, visit the Youth Forum website.