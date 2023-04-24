Radiant Digital Acquires iDisciple.org and FamilyChristian.com From Giving Company

Radiant Digital has acquired two prominent brands in faith and family digital media – iDisciple.org and FamilyChristian.com – from Giving Company. This acquisition further cements Radiant Digital as one of the leading publishers of faith and inspiration resources on the web.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Digital has acquired two prominent brands in faith and family digital media – iDisciple.org and FamilyChristian.com – from Giving Company. This acquisition further cements Radiant Digital as one of the leading publishers of faith and inspiration resources on the web.

By acquiring iDisciple.org and FamilyChristian.com, Radiant Digital expands its cross-platform reach, multi-media content offerings and advertising capabilities in the Christian marketplace. Between email, web, and social media, Radiant Digital will now combine to reach over 150 million people.

‒The iDisciple.org and FamilyChristian.com brands are a tremendous addition to the Radiant Digital portfolio. We're excited to join forces and are committed to accelerating their growth and influence in the market,– said Jeremy McGee, Radiant Digital President.

iDisciple.org leads people to a closer connection to God by providing the best Christian content contributed by more than 300 authors, speakers and Christian organizations in a personalized multimedia app and website experience.

FamilyChristian.com is a vibrant faith and lifestyle publisher that inspires women and families to find simple moments with Jesus in their everyday lives through articles, newsletters, devotionals and podcasts on parenting, faith, marriage and home.

‒We are thrilled to have Radiant Digital enthusiastically take on ownership of iDisciple.org and FamilyChristian.com,– said David Henriksen, Giving Company President and CEO. ‒Radiant Digital is a company that shares our values and will continue to build on the rich history and strong foundation that the Giving Company has created.–

The combination of these two media brands creates a data-driven ecosystem of faith and family-based platforms that are well positioned to serve the needs of faith-based consumers and advertisers around the world.

About Radiant Digital

Radiant Digital is an industry-leading media portfolio of faith and family brands. Beliefnet.com, Patheos.com, BibleMinute.com, BibleJoy App, FamilyToday.com, Familias.com, iDisciple.org and FamilyChristian.com – are focused on lighting the human soul—inspiring individuals and families to connect more deeply, live more intentionally, and act with greater love, so the world can do the same.

