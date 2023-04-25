Five Star Restoration Offers Comprehensive Home Remodeling Services in Inland Empire

Five Star Restoration helps homeowners in the Inland Empire improve their home through remodeling services
The restoration company in Murrieta helps homeowners achieve a new look and feel with complete home remodels and renovations
MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Star Restoration, a leading restoration and repair service provider, is now offering comprehensive home remodeling and renovation services in the Inland Empire. The company's whole home remodel services include bathroom and kitchen remodeling, open concept design, blueprint creation, flooring, drywall, interior design, and reconstruction.
In addition to its 24/7 services for fire, water, and smoke damage restoration, and repair, Five Star Restoration's new services provide homeowners with a one-stop-shop for all their home remodeling needs. The company's recent blog article, 'Complete Home Remodeling: Transform Your Home With Five Star Restoration,' explains the benefits of complete home remodeling and answers important FAQs.
General manager Kevin Gray explains:
“Complete home remodeling is an extensive renovation project that involves updating and improving every aspect of your home. It's not just about a fresh coat of paint or new countertops - it's a complete overhaul of your living space.”
And, whether a homeowner wants a new living space out of the old or if they’re recovering from devastating fire damage, the Five Star Restoration team in Murrieta and the Inland Empire at large helps homeowners achieve a positive end.
Gray continues:
“[Complete home remodeling] typically involves major structural changes, such as removing walls, adding rooms, or completely redesigning the layout of your home. While complete home remodeling may seem daunting, it has many benefits. It significantly increases your home's value and improves your space's functionality, enhancing its overall aesthetics.”
And while it’s undoubtedly a long process, the outcome can pay off.
“With a complete home remodel, you can create a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle and reflects your personal style,” Gray concludes.
A vital part of a home remodel is the first stage: planning the actual remodel. Five Star Restoration goes over how to plan the perfect home remodel, going over the essential planning process, including planning for the future, considering the resale value, prioritizing different rooms, and working with a reputable remodeling company like Five Star Restoration.
Choosing A Look And Feel With A Home Remodel
But a complete home remodel in the Inland Empire, as the team at Five Star Restoration explains, is more than new paint or an upgrade in decor. In another article on the Five Star Restoration website, ‘From Hardwood To Tile: What’s The Best Flooring For Your Home,’ the team performs an exhaustive deep dive into the different flooring that homeowners can decide on.
And while carpet is by far the most popular type of flooring found in residences nationwide, there are numerous options for each room.
“The flooring choice ultimately depends on various factors such as personal style, budget, and lifestyle needs. For example, families with children and pets may prefer a durable and easy-to-clean flooring option like tile or laminate. In contrast, those seeking a cozy and comfortable option may prefer carpet. Hardwood flooring remains a popular choice for those looking for a timeless and elegant look in their homes.
While understanding what’s popular in flooring is important, Five Star Restoration ultimately explains that it depends on the individual.
“The most popular flooring choice will vary depending on individual preferences and needs,” Gray states.
And to prove their point, the Five Star Restoration team examines each of the most popular flooring types for kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, and more.
For example, the team explains the benefits of installing hardwood floors in the home.
“Hardwood flooring is a timeless and classic option that can add a touch of sophistication to any room. With a wide variety of wood species and finishes available, you can choose the perfect hardwood flooring to match your home's design aesthetic. Hardwood flooring is also known for its durability and can last decades with proper care and maintenance,” explains Gray.
The team does the same with all other flooring types, like laminate, concrete, vinyl, and even cork flooring.
Overall, this attention to detail and delivering the facts in a measured, objective way help homeowners better decide how their whole home remodel will look and feel. Overall, it’s a key part of Five Star Restoration’s ethos of helping homeowners find what works best for them.
Complete Home Remodeling Services In The Inland Empire
"We understand the importance of a safe home and how it is a valuable asset to every family. Our goal is to restore homes and help homeowners achieve their dream living space through our complete home remodeling services," said Kevin Gray, the general manager at Five Star Restoration.
The chief development officer, Nick Smuts, added, "Our licensed, bonded, and insured team provides full-service remodeling from design to completion. We offer financing options and always come to you for an in-depth consultation and estimate."
Five Star Restoration has built a reputation for excellence in restoration and repair services.
Now, the company's expansion into whole home remodeling provides homeowners with a trusted, reliable, and convenient option for their remodeling needs.
