More than 21,000 Islanders access Pharmacy Plus PEI in first six months

CANADA, April 24 - Since the launch of Pharmacy Plus PEI six months ago, more than 21,000 Islanders visited their community pharmacists to access care for common ailments or renew eligible prescriptions.

“Based on what we are seeing in the first six months, this program is proving to be successful at helping to alleviate some pressure in our health care system in areas such as physician offices, walk-in clinics, and emergency departments. The Pharmacy Plus PEI program is part of the work underway to rebuild and modernize the health care system and improve access to health care services for all Islanders.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Prescription renewals continue to be the most common reason for pharmacist assessments with over 18,000 renewals since the start of the program. Other commonly accessed assessments include over 2,500 UTI assessments. Allergic rhinitis, cold sores, cough, GERD, nasal congestion, mild to moderate eczema combined represent about 11 per cent of other assessments.

Through the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, pharmacists can assess and prescribe, free of charge, for 32 common ailments, including cough, sore throat, seasonal allergies, heart burn, minor joint pain, thrush, and skin conditions like eczema and acne. Pharmacists will complete a review of the entire patient medication profile, including over-the-counter medications, natural products, and supplements, and renew all eligible prescriptions, as appropriate.

A survey was issued in early 2023 to the public, pharmacists, and other stakeholders to provide feedback and complete an evaluation of the program.

Feedback provided on the first 6 months of the program:

89 per cent were able to get the help they were looking for from a pharmacist

89 per cent believe it is a positive way to access certain healthcare services in their community

90 per cent received care on the same day they were looking for it

“Thank you to the incredible pharmacy teams across the Island that have helped make this program such a great success,” said Minister McLane. “We want to remind Islanders that they should call ahead or book online to make an appointment for these services with their local pharmacist.”

For more information about the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, including contact information for participating pharmacies, visit: Pharmacy Plus PEI

