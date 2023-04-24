Experienced Investor Relations Analyst Vikram Aditya Srivastava joins Balfour Capital Group as Introducer from Hong Kong

"Vikram Aditya Srivastava Joins Balfour Capital Group as Introducer, Bringing Extensive Experience in Investment Management and Start-up Investment"
LUXEMBOURG, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Vikram Aditya Srivastava as our new introducer based in Hong Kong. Mr. Srivastava joins our team with a wealth of experience from his previous roles, which includes his most recent position as a Client Management Associate at Coleman Research. During his tenure at Coleman Research, Mr. Srivastava built and managed relationships with investment firms and consultancies, connecting them to industry experts to facilitate due diligence. He was instrumental in driving a 1500% YoY growth for one of the key accounts in APAC, resulting in a revenue of USD 373k in the last 14 months.
Prior to his role at Coleman Research, Mr. Srivastava worked as an Investor Relations Analyst at AngelHub, a startup investment platform, where he onboarded more than 400 angel investors, handled their KYC procedures and share issuances, architected outreach strategies for fundraising campaigns, pitched startups directly to investors, and conducted startup due diligence. His contributions helped raise over USD 3.5M for 200+ startups.
Furthermore, Mr. Srivastava worked as a Sales & Business Development Analyst at Brinc, a hardware and food accelerator, where he collaborated with startups to scale their manufacturing in China by providing on-ground supply chain and manufacturing support. He drove corporate innovation through business development opportunities for portfolio companies and contributed to the growth of sales under the guidance of the Director of Sales.
Mr. Srivastava holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from The University of Hong Kong, where he was a recipient of the HKU Foundation Scholarship and served as Class Rep for the EEE Department. He also served as an Electronics Engineer at BaliBot (now ClearBot) and as an Event Coordinator at the Alumni Entrepreneurs Club.
We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Srivastava to our team and look forward to his contributions as an introducer for Balfour Capital Group.
