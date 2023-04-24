Highly Anticipated Annual Mother’s Day Gift Guide Released

Courtesy of www.TheLuxeList.com

TheLuxeList.com Releases Highly Anticipated Annual Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately 84 percent of U.S. adults were expected to celebrate Mother’s Day last year, according to the National Retail Federation. They reported holiday-specific spending had reached a record high at an estimated $31.7 billion, which represented a $3.6 billion increase over record spending from the year prior. With so many retailers vying for those precious consumer dollars, it can be difficult to sort through the litany of options that’ll help us duly demonstrate adoration for the moms in our lives. Here’s a curated collection of ideas well-suited for the special women in your life.

***** CLASSICS *****

• Luxury Beverly Hills Flat Note Card Collection from The Stationery Studio (thestationerystudio.com)

• KADOO’s Curated Gift Boxes (kadoonyc.com)

• LOVELY DAY Aromatherapy Spa Box by Oasis Soul Scent Co. (oasissoul.com)

• Urthy Scents’ Refresher Gift Set (urthyscents.com)

• Rainy Day Boxes Gift Sets (rainydayboxes.com)

***** STYLE *****

• Single Birthstone Stack Ring from Scribe Jewelry (scribejewelry.com)

• CIGA Design Series R Denmark Rose Watch (cigadesign.com)

• Jewelry from Maison Miru (maisonmiru.com)

• PURPOSE Jewelry and Home Goods (purposejewelry.org)

• Moonglow Personalized Jewelry (moonglow.com)

• Versace Sunglasses from Sunglass Hut (sunglasshut.com)

• Papillon Sunglasses with Pink Lenses from L’Écurie Paris (lecurieparis.com)

• Swimwear by Sauipe Swim (sauipeswim.com)

• Reprise’s Cypress Legging (repriseactivewear.com)

• Korsa FieldTech Run Dry Jacket from Road Runner Sports (roadrunnersports.com)

• Infinity Footwear Premium DART Shoes by Medical Scrubs Collection’s (medicalscrubscollection.com)

• Sandal Footwear from Sanuk (sanuk.com)

• Ponyback Hat Collection from Ponyback (ponybackhats.com)

• Real Essentials Super-Soft Women’s Pajama Set (amazon.com)

***** GADGETS *****

• AIRROBO’s T10+ Robot Vacuum and Mop (amazon.com)

• Advanced Hair-Styling Curling Iron & Blow Dryer by The Beachwaver Co. (beachwaver.com)

• Silk'n’s Titan AllWays Wrinkle Reduction and Skin Tightening Device (silkn.comproducts/titan-allways)

• SideTrak Select 23.8-inch Desktop Monitor (sidetrak.com)

• iWALK LinkPod Pro Portable Charger (amazon.com)

• Edifier’s MP100 Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker (edifier-online.com)

• SleepPhones Bluetooth Headband Headphones from AcousticSheep, LLC (sleepphones.com)

***** AT HOME *****

• IRIS USA’s Cordless Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner (amazon.com)

• Midtown West’s Artisanal Candles (midtownwest.co)

***** TRAVEL *****

• Anthem4 All-Terrain Wagon Stroller from Gladly Family (gladlyfamily.com)

• Derby Work Tote by Oughton (oughton.com)

***** SELF-CARE *****

• The BALOOM Stretching Massager Mat (amazon.com)

• Manta Sleep Mask SOUND (mantasleep.com)

• Airbrush and Color Self-Adjusting Foundation Makeup from Jerome Alexander (jeromealexander.com)

• ZO Skin Health’s Micro Facial Program (zoskinhealth.com/us)

• Amarose Skincare Products (amarose.com)

• Regen Labs’ ‘Liquid Facelift’ Cream (regenlabs.com)

• Regenerative Facial Serum from Palermo Body (palermobody.com)

• August + Monroe ‘Wake Up Call’ Eye Serum (augustmonroe.com)

• Elina Organics’ Face and Body Essentials (elinaorganics.com)

• Lashe Conditioner / Extender from The Lashe, Inc. (thelashestore.com)

***** FOOD AND BEVERAGE *****

• Champagne Lallier’s Grand Rosé (reservebar.com)

• Lifevine Sugar Free Wines (lifevinewines.com)

• Myx Fusions’ Low-Alcohol Wines (myxfusions.com)

• "World's Cheesiest Mom" Gift Basket from Cheese Brothers (cheesebros.com)

Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

