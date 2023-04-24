Optical Waveguide Market: A Breakdown of the Industry by Region and Segment

Emergen Research Logo

The growth in demand for better bandwidth, adoption of cloud computing by data centre, & the global implementation of 5G technology are fuelling market demand

USD 8.41 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Rise of widespread internet penetration, and IoT enabled smart devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Optical Waveguide Market Report affords an enterprise-extensive evaluation of the Optical Waveguide marketplace, such as the maximum crucial elements influencing the sector`s expansion. The most recent studies file provides a thorough analysis of the micro- and macro-financial indicators that affect the growth of the global market from 2020 to 2027. The market's expansion on a national and international level is also covered in the study. In numerous important locations, the market's growth has been significantly hampered by supply chain interruptions and economic uncertainty.

The paper examines the pandemic's current and potential effects as well as the post-pandemic commercial environment. The Optical Waveguide Market File provides a fantastic explanation of current trends in addition to a wide range of expansion opportunities, important drivers, restrictions, problems, and other important factors. The report also takes into account several market characteristics, which in turn present the key players in the Optical Waveguide industry with numerous opportunities for growth.

The global Optical Waveguide Market is forecasted to reach USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The optical waveguide market is expected to expand significantly due to the growing demand for higher bandwidth and fast cloud computing adoption by various data centers.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Fujikura Ltd, Corning Inc., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., ZTT International Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., LEONI Fiber Optics, Inc., Futong Group Company Ltd., Furukawa Electric Company Ltd., FiberHome Telecommunication , Technologies Company Ltd., Mouser Electronics Inc.

In addition to projecting the market valuations for the present and the future based on the demand-supply dynamics and price structures of the key regional segments, this portion of the study provides insightful information about the geographical segmentation of the keyword market. Each segment's and sub-segment's growth potential have also been carefully detailed in the report.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Channel type optical waveguide is expected to witness significant growth due to the capabilities of providing better bandwidth and faster speed owing to two-way transverse optical confinement, where planar optical confinement is one transverse direction.

The multi-mode propagation dominates the market due to the maximum bandwidth (28000MHz) presence of OM5 fiber. The multi-mode held the largest market share of 66.8% in the year 2019.

With the benefits of high index variation and CMOS compatibility, which makes a smaller angle along with the high-level integration density, the silicon-based optical waveguide is efficient in comprehending multi functionalities in a single chip.

The graded-index is dominated by a market share of 68.0% in 2019 due to less attenuation and higher bandwidth than the step-index. Besides, in graded-index, light propagation is in the skew ray form, and it makes sure not to cross the fiber axis, wherein step-index, the light ray propagation is in the meridional ray form, and it goes through the fiber axis.

Telecom & IT industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the period, followed by Oil & Gas and Aerospace. Escalating demand for steady and high-speed internet among consumers and IT organizations is driving the optical waveguide market. The telecom & IT industry is expected to rise by a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecasted period.

The report classifies the global Optical Waveguide market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Channel

Planar

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil and Gas

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Defense

Aerospace

BFSI

Others

Propagation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

The global Optical Waveguide market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Optical Waveguide sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Optical Waveguide market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Optical Waveguide industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Optical Waveguide market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

