Renal Denervation Market Poised for Growth as Healthcare Professionals and Patients Recognize Benefits|Forecast 2032

The renal denervation market is growing rapidly, driven by rising hypertension rates and increasing awareness of the benefits of the procedure.

Renal denervation is a minimally invasive procedure that can help manage hypertension and reduce the risk of complications.” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global renal denervation market size reached USD 209.70 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 40.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and heart diseases across the globe, increasing investment toward the introduction of catheter-based renal denervation products in healthcare facilities, as well as rapid technological advancement in the product design of renal denervation such as catheter-based radiofrequency ablation and micro-infusion are some of the key factor driving the revenue growth of the renal denervation market.

The growing knowledge of the procedure's advantages among medical professionals and patients is another important factor driving the renal denervation industry. Renal denervation is a minimally invasive treatment that can be done without general anaesthesia in an outpatient environment. Additionally, it has a low risk of complications and requires little recovery time, making it a desirable alternative for treating hypertension.

However, there are a number of obstacles that can prevent the market for renal denervation from expanding. One of the main obstacles is the expensive nature of the surgery, which poses a serious challenge for patients without proper insurance coverage. Concerns have also been raised regarding renal denervation's long-term effectiveness and safety, as well as the absence of long-term evidence on the surgery.

Market Dynamics:

rising prevalence of hypertension: Millions of people around the world suffer from hypertension, a serious global health problem. The need for efficient treatment alternatives like renal denervation is anticipated to develop as the prevalence of hypertension keeps rising.

technical developments: The market for renal denervation is fueled by ongoing technical developments that have made it possible to create new and improved devices that can transfer energy to the renal artery more precisely and successfully.

Renal denervation is becoming more popular as a treatment for hypertension as people become more aware of its advantages. As a result, more medical professionals and patients are expected to request the surgery.

Cost factors: For individuals without sufficient insurance coverage, the price of renal denervation can be a substantial barrier. Manufacturers and healthcare organisations are therefore looking for ways to lower the cost and increase accessibility to the procedure.

Renal denervation is usually thought to be safe and successful, however there are still questions concerning these factors in the long run. To address these worries and further improve the technique, continuing research and clinical trials are being carried out.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Renal Denervation market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Renal Denervation market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Renal Denervation market.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Abbott., Medtronic., ReCor Medical, Inc.., CardioSonic Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Renal Dynamics Limited, Ablative Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Symple Surgical, and Kono Medical

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. According to general researchers, cardiologists and specialists in cardiovascular medicine can perform renal denervation as an outpatient operation, which enables them to reduce risks associated with the interventional technique's entry site and bleeding issues by adopting a radial artery route. Out of the twelve centers designated in India to undertake the RDN technique in a supervised research setting, CIMS Hospital has become the first in the nation to complete the therapy. In addition, Massachusetts General Hospital is one of the few locations in the world researching the effectiveness and security of renal denervation as a treatment for hypertension. Hospital physicians in cardiology, urology, endocrinology, and patient care, among others, all treat individuals who may benefit from pharmaceuticals and renal denervation therapy. These are some of the benefits which are driving the segment revenue growth.

The radiofrequency segment is expected to grow at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Drug-resistant hypertension is now commonly treated with radiofrequency ablation of the kidneys or renal denervation. Modern anti-hypertensive therapies include catheter-based Renal Denervation (RDN) using Radiofrequency (RF). Utilizing an evacuated radiofrequency ablation catheter, renal denervation was demonstrated to be practical, safe, and economical. In individuals with resistant hypertension, this radiofrequency ablation technique can be utilized to predict the renal artery ablation zones for highly focused renal denervation. In addition, this novel catheter has one of the lowest power usages of current designs and has rapid ablation times, thus driving segment revenue growth.

North America accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022 owing to the rising prevalence of hypertension among the population, presence of key market companies, as well as rising demand for non-invasive outpatient procedures such as ultrasound-based renal denervation in hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. According to the Canadian Health Measures Survey conducted from 2016 to 2019, 23% of Canadian adults had been diagnosed with hypertension. The majority of outpatient office visits are used to diagnose hypertension, which is a common illness that affects 45% of the adult U.S. population.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Renal Denervation Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Micro-infusion

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the Renal Denervation Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Renal Denervation market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Renal Denervation market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

