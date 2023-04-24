Submit Release
A Festivus for the Rest of … Earth

From eco-friendly confetti, reusable bags and windowsill-ready succulents to loads of information about sustainability-oriented clubs, Friday’s EarthFest had everything a nature-loving Terp could need.

The annual event, hosted this year by the Student Government Association Sustainability Committee, UMD’s Office of Sustainability, the Department of Resident Life and the Residence Hall Association, brought out some 30 campus organizations to McKeldin Mall, encouraging attendees to learn more about thinking and living with the earth in mind.

“It’s a day to celebrate sustainability on campus and bring awareness to sustainability efforts, and earth and environmental science,” said Alana Ginsburg ’24, SGA’s director of sustainability.

Check out the gallery below to see some of the day’s activities.

