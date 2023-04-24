Submit Release
Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival on May 7

If you’re a wildlife enthusiast itching for spring then be sure to check out the Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival on Sunday, May 7, on the Connecticut River in Rockingham, Vermont -- presented by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society.

This is a family-friendly festival with an emphasis on the wildlife and natural resources of Vermont. The festival will feature live animals, nature-focused walks, kids’ activities, presentations, and demonstrations by environmental and nature organizations, and more -- all focused on getting outdoors and enjoying nature.

“The Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival gives participants a chance to learn about our native wildlife and the importance of conserving their habitats so future generations can appreciate them as well,” said MaryBeth Adler, a state wildlife biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife. 

Activities are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.  The suggested donation is $2.00 for an individual and $5.00 for a family.  Pets are not allowed. 

Herricks Cove is located just off Route 5, less than three miles north of Bellows Falls.

