Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments & Forecast 2023-2028
Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size To Increase At A CAGR Of 4.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global cosmetic packaging market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, material, application, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.2%
The global cosmetic packaging industry market size is driven by increasing consumer focus on beauty and personal care. Rising disposable income and increasing awareness regarding the cruciality of caring for skin is increasing the demand for skin care products. The availability of a range of affordable and effective cosmetic products is further propelling the market forward.
As manufacturers are increasing their investment in advertising and marketing to build brand equity and increase product awareness, the sales of cosmetics are rising. The launch of innovative herbal cosmetic products to meet the consumer demand for chemical-free products is increasing their purchases and the need for innovative packaging to boost consumer engagement.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cosmetic-packaging-market/requestsample
Expanding retail distribution, as well as the rising popularity of e-commerce boosted by deeper internet penetration, are increasing the ease with which consumers can purchase cosmetics, further boosting the need for cosmetic packaging and the expansion of the cosmetic packaging market. Rising environmental consciousness is also boosting the development of customised sustainable packaging solutions, without compromising on functionality or aesthetics. Additionally, as manufacturers understand the role of cosmetic packaging in customers’ first impressions of their products, they are putting a lot of thought and effort into developing their packaging.
Cosmetic Packaging Market Definition and Major Segments
Cosmetic bottle packaging market growth is primarily used to protect cosmetic products during transportation and handling. Additionally, it includes the logo of the cosmetic company and a list of the cosmetic product ingredients. Packaging plays a crucial role in building brand image and gaining consumer attention and can also trigger impulse buying among consumers.
The market by type is segmented into:
• Bottles
• Tubes
• Jars
• Containers
• Blister and Strip Packs
• Aerosol Cans
• Folding Cartons
• Flexible Plastics
• Others
On the basis of materials, the market is categorised into:
• Glass
• Metal
• Paper-based
• Rigid Plastic
• Flexible Packaging
By application, the market is divided into:
• Skin care
• Hair care
• Colour Cosmetic
• Sun Care
• Oral Care
• Fragrances and Perfumes
• Others
The market by region is classified into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Cosmetic Packaging Market Trends
As a rising number of consumers are becoming more health and environment conscious, there is a growing demand for affordable herbal cosmetic products, boosting the need for attractive packaging to increase product sales. Additionally, the rising trend of eco-consciousness is increasing manufacturers’ investments in using biodegradable packaging compared to conventional plastics to boost consumer satisfaction, stimulating the development of the china cosmetic packaging market. Further, to build their brand identity, manufacturers are adopting customisation in developing palette cases, tubes, bottles, and containers that provide a luxurious feel to consumers.
Advancements in printing technology are leading to the development of premium packaging solutions for store shelves and direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels that aid in building a strong consumer-manufacturer bond and boosting the cosmetic packaging market growth. Further, packaging for cosmetics preserves the product and enhances its shelf life, augmenting the demand for airtight packaging and seals for beauty products. There is also a rise in the use of fragrances and perfumes among the working population owing to the preference to spend on grooming and the development of innovative fragrances, stimulating the use of perfume packaging boxes that communicate the scent to consumers through attractive colours and graphics, helping manufactures strengthen their market position and overcome competition.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global cosmetic packaging market are Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Silgan Holdings Inc., and Albéa group., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
