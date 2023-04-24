Blood Collection Market Size Predicted to hit USD 7.9 billion by 2031 | CAGR Of 5.2% (Updated PDF 2023)

Blood Collection Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, increase in the number Key players and surge in the testing facilities in region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Blood Collection Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟐% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Blood Collection Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Blood Collection Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐦𝐚 & 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝-𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

Market Overview:

Blood collection is the process of obtaining a sample of blood from a person for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. This involves the use of a needle to puncture a vein in the arm or another part of the body, and then withdrawing blood from that vein into a collection tube or bag. The collected blood can be used for a variety of purposes, such as diagnosing diseases, monitoring the effectiveness of treatments, conducting research, or donating blood for transfusions. Blood collection can be performed in a medical setting, such as a hospital or clinic, or by trained professionals in mobile blood collection units or blood donation centers.

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Medtronic, Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Abbott Laboratories Inc.

• Nipro Medical Corporation

• Qiagen NV

• F.L. Medical SRL

• Terumo Corporation

• greiner holding ag

• Haemonetics Corporation

• Sarstedt AG

✅ 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

By Product

• Needles and Syringes

• Blood Collection Tubes

• Blood Lancets

• Blood Bags

• Others

By Application

• Diagnostics

• Treatment

By End User

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Blood Banks

• Others

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global blood collection market revenue. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is owing to the high prevalence rate of chronic diseases, increase in the number of market players, and surge in the testing facilities in the region.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By product, the needles and syringes segment accounted for major share of the blood collection market in 2021.

• By application, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By end user, the others segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By region, Asia-Pacific occupied major share of the blood collection market in 2021.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

