Edible Insects Market to Notice Prominent Compound Annual Growth Rate of 24.8% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Market Growth and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that global edible insects market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

The global edible insects market is supportive and aims to reduce the risk of transmitting zoonotic diseases with the consumption of edible insects. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global edible insects market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Edible insects constitute high-quality food for humans, livestock, poultry, and fish. As insects are cold-blooded, they have a high food conversion rate. Some insects are a source of complete protein and provide similar essential proteins to the vegetarian diet.

The usage of edible insects for animal feed is being considered for rapid and quick nutritional deficiency among animals. This potential utilization also helps in the mass distribution and scalability of animal feed in a short span of time. The edible insects' animal feed is also sustainable as they play a major role in making the food chain circular.

Opportunities

Rising awareness regarding nutritional benefits

A nutritionally balanced diet is essential for the growth, development, and performance of animals; therefore, edible insects are turning out to be a potential nutritional option for a balanced diet. Insect ingredients act as an important source of nutrition for animals, with numerous potential health benefits

The usage of edible insects for animal feed is being considered for rapid and quick nutritional deficiency among animals. This potential utilization also helps in the mass distribution and scalability of animal feed in a short span of time. The edible insects animal feed is also sustainable as they play a major role in making the food chain circular.

However, edible insects are regulated in the same manner as any other food per the FDA informal policy, as insects are subject to food additive regulations which are managed by Generally Recognition of Safety.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Edible Insects market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the Edible Insects Industry are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

The Edible Insects Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Recent Development

In January 2023, Yensect expanded its global presence and completed the construction of Ynfarm, the world's biggest insect farm, accelerating its delivery to clients.

In June 2022, Aspire supported the advancement of insect agriculture through its sponsorship of the Educational Leadership Chair in the Production and Primary Processing of Edible Insects at Université Laval. The company believes this will help them spread awareness regarding edible insects.

Restraints/Challenges

Increasing major food safety hazards and guidelines

Food safety hazards play an important role in the edible insects market. These stringent rules and regulations are necessary for government approval to ensure the security and safety of humans and the environment. The various or rising food safety hazards from edible insects could be biological, chemical, or physical hazards, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, mycotoxins, pesticides, parasites, and antimicrobials.

Major subsystem participants may favor or be less responsive to stringent guidelines and regulations of the industry when profit levels decrease, as stringent regulation will raise investment and production costs and potentially reduce margins for all farmers or insects cultivators and end users.

However, carrying along issues of safety and the need to establish a new legal framework are set to be ruled among various countries

Key Market Segments Covered in Edible Insects Industry Research

Insect Type

Crickets

Mealworms

Grasshoppers

Cicadas

Black soldier flies

Silkworms

Ants

Buffalo's

Insect category

Regular Insects

Premium Diet Fed Insects

Application

Human Consumption Products

Animal Nutrition

Insect Oil

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Key Industry Drivers:

The commercial benefit of insect farming

Most edible insects are harvested in the wild, but a few insect species have been domesticated because of their commercially valuable products. Silkworms and bees are the best-known examples. Sericulture, the practice of rearing silkworms for the production of raw silk, has its origin in China.

Insects are also reared in agriculture to either combat insect pests or for pollination. In biological control, large rearing companies mass produce beneficial insects such as predators and parasitoids. These insects are often sold to fruit, vegetable, and flower farmers to combat insect pests and are also used in large estate crops, for instance, egg parasitoids (Trichogramma spp.) and larval parasitoids (Cotesia flavipes) to combat sugarcane borers. Bumblebees (Bombus spp.) and honeybees (Apis spp.) are reared worldwide to help farmers pollinate crops and fruit orchards.

Hence, it can be concluded that the commercial benefits of insect farming are propelling the growth of the Global edible insects market.

A suitable alternative to high-cost conventional protein sources

The nutritional values of edible insects are highly variable, not least because of the wide variety of species. Like most foods, preparation and processing methods (for instance, drying, boiling, or frying) applied before consumption will also influence the nutritional composition. Nevertheless, because of their nutritional value, they are still a highly significant food source for human populations. Protein content also depends on the feed (for instance, vegetables, grains, or waste).

Grasshoppers in Nigeria that are fed with bran, which contains high levels of essential fatty acids, have almost double the protein content of those fed on maize. The protein content of insects also depends on the metamorphosis stage. Adults usually have higher protein content than instars.

Hence, the use of insect-based proteins as an alternative to high-cost plant and animal-based proteins is anticipated to propel the market's growth in the forecast period.

Edible Insects Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the edible insects market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Ethiopia, Qatar, Kuwait, Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global edible insects market due to increasing technological advancement in the developing areas.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Edible Insects market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Edible Insects market

