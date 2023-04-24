Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Size to Boost US$ 80.37 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 8.1% - insightSLICE

Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market - insightSLICE Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market - insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market size was estimated to be US$ 36.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 80.37 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.1%. A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced, causing brain cells to die or become damaged. This can happen in two ways: an ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blocked blood vessel, and a hemorrhagic stroke, which is caused by a ruptured blood vessel.

Growth driving factors of Global Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market

The increasing incidence of stroke is a major driver of the stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the second leading cause of death globally, and is a major cause of disability. Factors such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and smoking are contributing to the rise in stroke cases. In addition, the aging population is also a major factor, as the risk of stroke increases with age. These factors are driving the demand for stroke diagnostics and therapeutics, as more people will require medical attention for stroke-related symptoms.

Advancements in Technology: Advances in technology are also driving the stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. New imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans, have improved the accuracy of stroke diagnosis and have helped identify new treatment options. These imaging techniques can help identify small blood clots and other abnormalities that may not have been visible with traditional imaging methods. Additionally, new therapies, such as thrombolysis and thrombectomy, have improved the chances of recovery for stroke patients. These therapies are used to remove blood clots and restore blood flow to the brain, which can greatly improve the chances of recovery.

The increasing healthcare expenditure is also driving the stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. Governments around the world are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure and technology to improve the diagnosis and treatment of stroke. This is expected to lead to increased demand for stroke diagnostics and therapeutics in the future. In addition, private sector investment in healthcare is also increasing, which will further boost the market for stroke diagnostics and therapeutics.

The growing awareness about stroke is also driving the stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. With increasing awareness about the causes and symptoms of stroke, more people are seeking medical attention for stroke-related symptoms. This has led to an increase in the number of stroke patients, driving demand for stroke diagnostics and therapeutics. Government and non-government organizations are taking initiatives to raise awareness about stroke and its symptoms through various campaigns, which is expected to further boost the market for stroke diagnostics and therapeutics.

The leading market segments of Global Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market

The stroke diagnostics segment is the largest segment in the global stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market due to the increasing number of stroke cases and the need for accurate diagnosis to determine the appropriate treatment. Imaging techniques such as MRI and CT scans are widely used for stroke diagnosis and have become an essential tool for identifying the type of stroke and the location of the affected area in the brain. Additionally, the development of new and advanced diagnostic techniques, such as magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) and computed tomography angiography (CTA), has further increased the accuracy and efficiency of stroke diagnosis.

On the basis of end-users, the largest segment in the stroke diagnostics and therapeutics is the Hospitals. This is primarily due to the fact that hospitals are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and personnel to provide comprehensive stroke care, including diagnostic and therapeutic services. Hospitals also have specialized stroke units that are equipped with the latest technology and staffed by trained professionals, which are essential for the proper diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. Additionally, hospitals often have the resources to offer a wide range of stroke services, including emergency care, rehabilitation, and long-term care.

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in the global stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. This is primarily due to the presence of a large number of stroke patients in the region, as well as the high healthcare expenditure and the availability of advanced technology. The region has a large aging population, which is a major risk factor for stroke. This, combined with the high prevalence of lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity and smoking, has led to a high incidence of stroke in North America. Additionally, the region has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and a high expenditure on healthcare, which has led to the availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for stroke care.

The key players of the Global Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerebrotech Medical Systems, Inc., Cordis Corporation, GE Healthcare, Genentech Inc., Gowerlabs, Hyperfine MRI, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medfield Diagnostics, Medtronic plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Neural Analytics, NIRX, Samsung Neurologica, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, and Others

