Saliva-Based Testing/Screening Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.3%

Saliva-Based Testing/Screening Market - insightSLICE Saliva-Based Testing/Screening Market - insightSLICE

Saliva-Based Testing/Screening Market Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 775.4 Million by 2032

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Saliva-Based Testing/Screening Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global saliva-based testing/screening market was estimated to be US$349.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 775.4 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Saliva-based testing/screening refers to the collection and analysis of saliva samples to detect the presence of a particular substance, such as a virus or disease biomarkers. Saliva is a readily available and non-invasive specimen that can be collected easily and safely, making it an attractive alternative to blood or tissue samples for diagnostic testing.

Saliva-based testing has gained popularity in recent years, particularly for infectious disease screening, such as COVID-19. It has been found to be a reliable and accurate method of detecting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and has several advantages over traditional testing methods, including convenience, ease of collection, and reduced risk of transmission.

Purchase the complete report: https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/1435

Saliva-based testing involves collecting a sample of saliva from the patient, usually by spitting into a collection tube or using a swab to collect saliva from the mouth. The sample is then analyzed using various laboratory techniques to detect the presence of the target substance, such as PCR or antigen tests.

Growth driving factors of Global Saliva-Based Testing/Screening Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases: The rising incidence and prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, such as HIV, hepatitis, cancer, and diabetes, are driving the demand for more accurate, efficient, and accessible diagnostic tests. Saliva-based testing offers a promising alternative to traditional blood-based tests and can provide real-time and cost-effective disease monitoring. For instance, in 2020, OraSure Technologies received the CE mark for its saliva-based HIV-1/2 diagnostic test, which offers rapid and reliable results without the need for blood sampling.

Growing demand for non-invasive and rapid diagnostic tests: The increasing demand for non-invasive and rapid diagnostic tests is another key driver of the saliva-based testing market. Patients prefer non-invasive sampling methods, such as saliva-based testing, as they are more comfortable and less risky compared to blood draws and other invasive techniques. Additionally, saliva-based tests can provide results in a matter of minutes, enabling healthcare professionals to make faster and more accurate treatment decisions. For example, in 2021, the US FDA granted emergency use authorization to the SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test developed by Yale University, which uses saliva samples and can deliver results in under three hours.

Technological advancements in saliva-based testing devices and assays: The development of innovative and advanced saliva-based testing devices and assays is driving the growth of the market. The integration of microfluidic technologies, biosensors, and lab-on-a-chip platforms has enabled the development of portable and point-of-care saliva-based diagnostic devices that offer high sensitivity and specificity. For instance, in 2019, researchers from Penn State University developed a rapid and sensitive saliva-based test for malaria using a microfluidic chip, which could potentially revolutionize malaria diagnosis and treatment.

COVID-19 pandemic and the need for convenient and scalable testing solutions: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the demand for saliva-based testing/screening solutions as they offer a convenient, safe, and scalable way to detect the virus. Saliva-based tests can be self-administered at home or in remote locations, reducing the risk of transmission and improving access to testing. For example, in 2020, the US FDA granted emergency use authorization to the SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test developed by Yale University, which uses saliva samples and can be performed in a low-complexity laboratory setting.

Request for Custom Research: https://www.insightslice.com/request-customization/1435

Increasing investments in research and development by key players and academic institutions: The increasing investments in research and development by key players and academic institutions are driving the development of new and innovative saliva-based testing/screening products. The focus is on developing highly accurate and sensitive tests that can detect multiple diseases and conditions simultaneously. For example, in 2020, Biocerna, a molecular diagnostics company, announced the launch of its saliva-based cancer detection test, which uses proprietary technologies to detect multiple cancer biomarkers in a single saliva sample.

Supportive regulatory environment for saliva-based testing/screening products: The supportive regulatory environment for saliva-based testing/screening products is another key driver of the market. The regulatory agencies are increasingly recognizing the potential of saliva-based testing/screening and are streamlining the approval process for these products. For instance, in 2021, the US FDA granted emergency use authorization to the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test, a saliva-based diagnostic test developed by Quidel Corporation, for over-the-counter use without a prescription.

The leading market segments of Global Saliva-Based Testing/Screening Market

Based on application, the infection analysis/detection segment is likely to be the largest as saliva-based tests are increasingly being used for the diagnosis and monitoring of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and hepatitis. Saliva-based tests offer several advantages over traditional blood-based tests, including ease of collection, reduced risk of exposure to infectious agents, and faster turnaround times. Additionally, saliva-based tests can detect a wide range of viral and bacterial pathogens, making them a versatile diagnostic tool.

In the infection analysis/detection segment, a key trend is the development of rapid, point-of-care saliva-based diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for rapid, scalable testing solutions has increased significantly. Saliva-based tests offer several advantages over traditional PCR-based assays, including faster turnaround times, lower costs, and easier sample collection and handling. Another trend in the infection analysis/detection segment is the development of multiplexed assays that can detect multiple pathogens simultaneously. These assays can improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce the time and cost of testing.

Geographically, North America is the largest region for the saliva-based testing/screening market. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a large number of diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. Additionally, the region has been at the forefront of the development and adoption of new diagnostic technologies, including saliva-based tests. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in demand for saliva-based tests, which is likely to have driven market growth in the region.

While, the Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing region. The region has a large and rapidly growing population, which is driving demand for improved healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic technologies. Additionally, the region has a large number of biopharmaceutical and contract research organizations (CROs) that are actively collaborating with academic and research institutions to develop and validate new diagnostic technologies, including saliva-based tests. Furthermore, the region has experienced significant outbreaks of infectious diseases in recent years, including COVID-19, which has led to increased investment in diagnostic testing infrastructure and technologies. This trend is likely to drive market growth in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.

The key players of the Global Saliva-Based Testing/Screening Market are:

BioChain Institute Inc., Biosynex SA, Cell Projects Ltd., Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, DNA Genotek Inc., Hologic, Invitek Molecular GmbH, Kyodo International, Inc., Mawi DNA Technologies LLC, NEOGEN Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Qiagen, Salimetrics, LLC., Sedia Biosciences Corporation, Spectrum Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Xiamen Zeesan Biotech Co., Ltd., Zymo Research Corporation, and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

• Saliva collection kits/devices

• Saliva nucleic acid purification kits

• Saliva base detection kits

• PCR based

• Rapid kits

By Purpose:

• Research use only

• Diagnostics

By Application:

• Infection analysis/detection

• Genomic analysis

• Proteomics

• Pharmacogenomics

• Liquid biopsy

By End User:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Academic & research institutes

• Biopharmaceuticals & CRO’s

By Region

• North America

* United States

* Canada

* Rest of North America

• Europe

* Germany

* United Kingdom

* Italy

* France

* Spain

* Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

* Japan

* India

* China

* Australia

* South Korea

* Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

* UAE

* Saudi Arabia

* South Africa

* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

* Brazil

* Rest of South America

Get a Sample (PDF file) of this report: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/1435

More Reports:

Mycoplasma Testing Market: https://www.insightslice.com/mycoplasma-testing-market

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market: https://www.insightslice.com/c-reactive-protein-testing-market

Sterility Testing Market: https://www.insightslice.com/sterility-testing-market

Esoteric Testing Market: https://www.insightslice.com/esoteric-testing-market

About us:

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off the shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions.

Contact us: