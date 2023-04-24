Stretch Marks Treatment Market forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 4.6 billion by the end of 2033

Market Study on Stretch Marks Treatment: Topical Treatment Continues to Remain Most Popular

Stretch Marks Treatment Market by Treatment type (Topical Medications and Procedural Treatments)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market expanded at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2012 to 2022 and reached US$ 2.5 billion in 2022, with the market forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion by the end of 2033.

Stretch marks are a common skin condition that affects both men and women. They occur when the skin is stretched beyond its limits, causing small tears in the dermis layer. This condition can be caused by a number of factors, including pregnancy, weight gain, and rapid growth during adolescence. As a result, the stretch marks treatment market has become a multi-billion dollar industry, with numerous treatment options available for those seeking to reduce the appearance of their stretch marks.

One of the most popular stretch marks treatments on the market is topical creams and ointments. These products contain a variety of ingredients, including retinoids, hyaluronic acid, and glycolic acid, which work together to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. While these products can be effective for some individuals, they are not always successful in treating more severe cases of stretch marks.

Top Companies are

• Weleda

• Clarins

• basq NYC

• Body Merry

• Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

• Stratpharma AG (Stratpharma Inc.)

• Browne Drug Co., Inc. (Palmer’s)

• Mederma (HRA Pharma)

• Givaudan SA

• NEOSTRATA COMPANY, INC. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

• Bio-Oil (Union Swiss (Pty) Ltd)

• Merz Pharma

• Dermaclara

• Unilever

In addition to topical creams and ointments, there are also several medical treatments available for stretch marks. These treatments include laser therapy, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels. Laser therapy involves the use of a high-energy laser to remove damaged skin cells and stimulate the production of collagen, which can help to improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Microdermabrasion and chemical peels work in a similar way, by removing the top layer of skin to reveal smoother, healthier-looking skin beneath.

Another popular stretch marks treatment is radiofrequency therapy. This non-invasive treatment involves the use of radio waves to heat up the skin and stimulate the production of collagen. This can help to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. While radiofrequency therapy can be effective for some individuals, it may not be suitable for those with certain skin conditions, such as rosacea or eczema.

Competitive Landscape

To stay ahead in the stretch marks treatment market, leading players are continuously innovating and developing unique formulations that promise to deliver better results in reducing stretch marks. These players are also offering competitively priced alternatives to strengthen their global product lines. Several market players are also engaging in consolidation efforts, including capacity expansion and product launches.

One example of a company that is leveraging innovation to remain competitive in the stretch marks treatment space is Clarins. On January 13th, 2020, the company updated its Stretch Mark Control product with a new formulation of plant-based ingredients and packaging. The product now includes the brand's Phyto Stretch Complex, which combines organic green banana and asiaticoside derived from Centella asiatica.

Another market player that is taking steps to strengthen its position in the stretch marks treatment market is Weleda. On May 9th, 2022, the company signed a long-term lease for a 23,500 square foot warehouse and office at Etiquette Park in Ilkeston, Derbyshire. This move is expected to support the company's capacity expansion efforts and enable it to meet the growing demand for its stretch marks treatment products.

The stretch marks treatment industry can be segmented based on various criteria, such as type of treatment, end-user, and distribution channel. Here are some of the key segments of the industry research:

Type of Treatment:

This is one of the most significant segments in the stretch marks treatment industry research. The industry can be categorized into topical creams, medical treatments, and home remedies. Topical creams are the most common type of treatment, and they are widely available over-the-counter or through prescription. Medical treatments such as laser therapy, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels are more expensive and are typically administered by licensed professionals. Home remedies, such as natural oils and DIY treatments, are gaining popularity due to their affordability and accessibility.

End-User:

The end-user segment of the stretch marks treatment industry research is categorized into pregnant women, adolescents, and adults. Pregnant women are the primary target audience for stretch marks treatment products, as they are more likely to experience stretch marks due to the rapid growth of the belly during pregnancy. Adolescents and adults may also seek stretch marks treatment for various reasons, such as weight gain, growth spurts, or medical conditions.

Geography:

The geography segment of the stretch marks treatment industry research is categorized into different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the major markets for stretch marks treatment products due to high awareness and availability of advanced medical treatments. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the stretch marks treatment industry due to the increasing disposable income and growing awareness among consumers.

