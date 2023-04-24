Global Pet Food Packaging Market Size To Reach USD 13.27 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The pet food packaging market is fueled by increase in pet adoption rate resulting in increased demand for pet food products in developing countries.

Pet Food Packaging Market Size – USD 9.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Pet Food Packaging Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The pet food packaging market is projected to reach value of USD 13.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market for pet food packaging can be attributed to high rate of pet adoption and growing trend of pet humanization. Various animal shelters and individual pet lovers are joining forces to educate people in order to increase awareness about pet adoption through social media or by organizing multiple camps. People have started to accept their pets as a member of their family. This perception has created significant increase in the demand for packed food products for animals.

This growth of the market for pet food packaging can be attributed to high rate of pet adoption and growing trend of pet humanization. Various animal shelters and individual pet lovers are joining forces to educate people in order to increase awareness about pet adoption through social media or by organizing multiple camps. People have started to accept their pets as a member of their family. This perception has created significant increase in the demand for packed food products for animals. Pet Food Packaging Market By Types of Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metals), By Packaging Type (Cans, Pouches, Bags, Cartons), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird), and By Regions, Forecasts to 2027.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Amcor Plc, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A, Huhtamaki OYJ, Berry Global Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, Transcontinental Inc., AptarGroup, Inc.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In January 2020, Amcor plc. acquired Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), a manufacturer of packaging products.

This acquisition would allow Amcor plc. to expand its customer base and enhance its presence in the global market. The investment is expected to help the acquirer to further strengthen its packaging capabilities for products such as pet care products, beverages, medicines, food, personal care products, and other consumer products.

In November 2019, Huhtamaki launched its state-of-the-art flexible packaging unit in Egypt. Through this investment, Huhtamaki entered the manufacturing industry for flexible packaging in Africa.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Pet Food Packaging Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Types of MaterialOutlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Metals

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Cans

Pouches

Bags

Cartons

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Pet Food Packaging Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Pet Food Packaging Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

