Sweetener Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value with Growing CAGR of 2.9% by 2032, Size, Shares, Trends And Growth

Sweetener Market Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 109.19 Billion by 2032

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sweetener Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global sweetener market was estimated to be US$ 82.04 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 109.19 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 2.9%. A sweetener is a substance that is added to food or drink to make it taste sweet. Sweeteners can be natural, such as sugar, honey, or maple syrup, or they can be artificial, such as aspartame, saccharin, or sucralose. Sweeteners are commonly used in the production of a wide variety of food and beverage products, including soft drinks, candy, baked goods, and dairy products. They are used to enhance the sweetness of a product while often reducing the caloric content as compared to sugar. Some people also use sweeteners as a sugar substitute in their diets to reduce their overall sugar intake.

Growth driving factors of Global Sweetener Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products: As consumers become more health-conscious, there has been a growing demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products. This trend is particularly evident in developed countries, where consumers are looking for ways to reduce their sugar intake without sacrificing taste. Sweeteners are a popular way to achieve this goal, as they provide sweetness without the calories and negative health effects associated with sugar.

Expansion of the food and beverage industry: The food and beverage industry is expanding rapidly, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences. This growth has created new opportunities for sweetener manufacturers, as food and beverage companies are increasingly using sweeteners in their products.

Increasing use of sweeteners in pharmaceuticals and personal care products: Sweeteners are also used in a wide range of pharmaceuticals and personal care products, such as cough syrups, toothpaste, and mouthwash. As these industries continue to grow, the demand for sweeteners is expected to increase.

Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity: Lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity are becoming increasingly prevalent around the world, particularly in developed countries. This has led to a greater focus on reducing sugar intake, which in turn has driven demand for sweeteners as a sugar substitute.

The leading market segments of Global Sweetener Market

Based on application, the fastest-growing segment in the sweeteners market is the beverages segment. This segment includes soft drinks, energy drinks, and other non-alcoholic beverages that use sweeteners as a key ingredient. The growing demand for low-calorie and sugar-free beverages, particularly in developed countries, is driving the growth of the beverages segment. In addition, the increasing popularity of functional beverages, such as sports drinks and energy drinks, is also driving demand for sweeteners. Consumers are looking for beverages that not only taste good but also provide health benefits, such as increased energy and improved hydration.

Another trend in the beverages segment is the increasing use of natural sweeteners, such as stevia and monk fruit, as consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for natural alternatives to artificial sweeteners. Additionally, there is a growing demand for plant-based sweeteners, such as agave and maple syrup, as consumers seek out natural and sustainable alternatives to traditional sweeteners. Finally, there is a trend towards customization in the beverages segment, with consumers looking for personalized and unique flavor combinations that use a variety of sweeteners and other ingredients.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for sweeteners due to the high consumption of sweetened foods and beverages in the region. The United States is the largest consumer of sweeteners in North America, driven by a high demand for processed foods, soft drinks, and other sweetened products. In addition, the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the region has driven demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products, which often contain artificial sweeteners.

Asia-Pacific is expected to continue being the fastest-growing region for sweeteners due to the increasing demand for sweetened products in countries such as China and India. The growing middle class in these countries has led to increased demand for processed foods, soft drinks, and other sweetened products. In addition, rising health concerns in the region, such as the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, are driving demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products. Finally, the increasing popularity of functional foods and beverages, such as sports drinks and energy drinks, is also driving demand for sweeteners in the Asia-Pacific region.

The key players of the Global Sweetener Market are:

ADM, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Beeyond the Hive, Cargill, Incorporated, DFI Corporation, Dabur India Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Ingredion, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group plc, Nascent Health Sciences, LLC, PureCircle, Pyure Brands LLC, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle., and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Type

• Sucrose

• High-fructose Corn Syrup

• Polyol Sweeteners/Sugar Alcohols

 Sorbitol

 Xylitol

 Mannitol

 Maltitol

 Isomalt

 Erythritol

 Lyxitol

 Others

• High Intensity Sweeteners

 Aspartame

 Sucralose

 Saccharin

 Cyclamates

 Acesulfame Potassium (Ace- K)

 Stevia

 Monk Fruit (Luo Han Guo)

 Brazzein

Others

• Allulose

• Tagatose

• Cambya

• Others

By Form

• Solid

• Liquid

By Application

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Beverages

• Dairy & Frozen Desserts

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

By Region

• North America

* United States

* Canada

* Rest of North America

• Europe

* Germany

* United Kingdom

* Italy

* France

* Spain

* Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

* Japan

* India

* China

* Australia

* South Korea

* Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

* UAE

* Saudi Arabia

* South Africa

* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

* Brazil

* Rest of South America

