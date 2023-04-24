Worldwide Rheology Modifiers Market Size To Reach USD 9,292.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Rheology Modifiers Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global rheology modifiers market is projected to be valued at USD 9,292.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rheology modifiers are witnessing high demand from the paints & coatings industry. Rheological modifiers is a major constituent of paints and coatings, as they are beneficial in controlling the specific characteristics of fluid products. Using rheology modifiers enables paints to spatter in all directions at the time of application and attain a longer shelf life. Besides, rheology modifiers are used in formulators to regulate the flow of paints and coatings and achieve enhanced viscosity.

Rheology Modifiers Market By Product Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Industry Vertical (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas), and By Region Forecast to 2027

Key Players Included in this report are:

The Dow Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Arkema SA, Croda International PLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Elementis PLC, Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, The Lubrizol Corporation made an announcement about introduction of Carbopol Style 2.0 polymer, an innovative multifunctional rheology modifier. The product offers rheology modification and reduces or eliminates the need for polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) or any other fixatives.

Increasing demand for organic rheology modifiers is attributable to their low VOC (volatile organic compound) content and improved sustainability. The rheology modifiers that are free from VOCs are widely used in paints and coatings, cosmetics, and adhesives.

The use of rheology modifiers in the food & beverage industry is rising substantially. Several food formulations, such as salad dressings, sauce toppings, soups, bakery products, gravies, and various other packaged products, use rheology modifiers as additives to obtain the desired thickness and taste.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Rheology Modifiers Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Organic

Inorganic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Rheology Modifiers Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Rheology Modifiers Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Rheology Modifiers Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

