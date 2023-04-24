Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size To Reach USD 3.67 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand to reduce the cost of healthcare is projected to drive the healthcare supply chain management market during the forecast period.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global healthcare supply chain management market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Focus of healthcare supply chain management (SCM) is to identify and reduce waste and help in supply chain decision making. It also contributes to the quality of the services offered. Emergence of cloud-based solutions is also fueling the market.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market By Component (Software, Hardware), By Delivery Mode (On-premises Delivery, Cloud-based Delivery), By End-user (Manufacturers, Providers, Distributors), and By Region Forecast to 2027.

Key Players Included in this report are:

SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Cerner

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

A robust research study requires an understanding of the overall value chain. Annual reports and financials of industry players are referred thoroughly to have a comprehensive idea of the market taxonomy.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Purchasing Management Software

Procurement software

Strategic Sourcing Software

Supply Management Software

Capital Purchasing Software

Transportation Management Software

Inventory Management Software

Warehouse Management Software

Implant Management Software

Order Management Software

Consignment Management Software

Tissue Management Software

Hardware

Barcodes & Barcode Scanners

RFID Tags & Readers

Systems

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

On-premises Delivery

Cloud-based Delivery

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Sterling Healthcare Logistics announced the acquisition of ABS Vaccines, thereby expanding its product/service portfolio. The acquisition would strengthen Sterling’s mission to provide an innovative solution that would increase efficiency across the healthcare sector.

The procurement software enables hospitals to monitor the cost of supplies and services while making the entire procure-to-pay process simple. This type of software removes time-consuming tasks while reducing cost and enhancing the vendor’s experience.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

