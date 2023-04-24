Radio Pluggers Presents: Divine Being from singer / songwriter Samantha Moon

Submit Release
Samantha Moon Divine Being

Track Title: Divine Being Genre: Afro Beat / Neo-Soul Launch Date: 21st April 2023 ISRC Code: QM-48W-23-00011

MINNESOTA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The facets of music and its ever-evolving nature have given rise to a new breed of artists and musicians. Samantha Moon is a leader in the new school of contemporary artists. She is constantly pushing the envelope and reinventing herself and her sound.

Samantha Moon is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and passionate entertainer. She was born in the Commonwealth of Dominica West Indies - raised in the village of Trafalgar Dominica. She is an artist who epitomizes the essence of the modern era, making music that is thoughtful, conscious, and driven by a desire to motivate, inspire, comfort, and spread love and joy to all who listen.

Her smooth vocals are decorated by effortless intonations that are accentuated by a skillfully resonated head voice and soothing warm tones. She possesses a modern-day mix that crescendos with spellbinding emotive undertones. Samantha Moon is on her way to becoming a worldwide phenomenon and a musician that will continuously change the industry's status quo.
Samantha Moon Devine Being

