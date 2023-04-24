GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Sales to Top US$ 19,253.8 Mn in Revenues by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1% | Sanofi, Pfizer, Amgen

Glp 1 Receptor Agonist Market Analysis

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists bind to GLP-1 receptors and activate it to stimulate physiological processes in the body.

The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,720.6 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,720.6 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

GLP-1 receptor agonists interact with GLP-1 receptors present in the pancreatic beta cells to stimulate insulin secretion. Thus, GLP-1 receptor agonists can be used for the treatment of diabetes. The benefits of using GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type-2 diabetes include inhibition of glucagon production from pancreatic alpha cells in case of high blood sugar levels. Glucagon is a hormone responsible for increasing the concentration of glucose in the blood by stimulating the liver to convert glycogen into glucose. Moreover, GLP-1 receptor agonists can promote proliferation of pancreatic beta-cell and decrease its apoptosis or cell death.

GLP-1 receptor agonists can be used for the treatment of diabetes. The benefits of using GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type-2 diabetes include inhibition of glucagon production from pancreatic alpha cells in case of high blood sugar levels.

This report helps both major players and new entrants to analyse the market in-depth. This report provides critical market information, including GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market size, growth rates, and forecasts in key regions and countries, as well as growth opportunities in niche markets.

The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist report contains data based on demanding primary and second-level research using proven research methods.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, PegBio Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc., Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Innovent Biologics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Drug Class:

Exenatide

Liraglutide

Dulaglutide

Lixisenatide

Albiglutide

Semaglutide

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Route of Administration:

Parenteral

Oral

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Application:

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Obesity

Liver Cirrhosis

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Others (Others include Cardiovascular Disease and Type-1 Diabetes)

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

➡ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

➡ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)

➡ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)

➡ Latin America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

➡ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

