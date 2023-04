GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Sales to Top US$ 19,253.8 Mn in Revenues by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1% | Sanofi, Pfizer, Amgen

Glp 1 Receptor Agonist Market Analysis

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists bind to GLP-1 receptors and activate it to stimulate physiological processes in the body.

The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market is estimated to be valued atย US$ 12,720.6 millionย inย 2023ย and is expected to exhibit aย CAGRย ofย 6.1%ย over the forecast periodย (2023-2030).

GLP-1 receptor agonists interact with GLP-1 receptors present in the pancreatic beta cells to stimulate insulin secretion. Thus, GLP-1 receptor agonists can be used for the treatment of diabetes. The benefits of using GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type-2 diabetes include inhibition of glucagon production from pancreatic alpha cells in case of high blood sugar levels. Glucagon is a hormone responsible for increasing the concentration of glucose in the blood by stimulating the liver to convert glycogen into glucose. Moreover, GLP-1 receptor agonists can promote proliferation of pancreatic beta-cell and decrease its apoptosis or cell death.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ

Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, PegBio Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc., Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Innovent Biologics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Drug Class:

Exenatide

Liraglutide

Dulaglutide

Lixisenatide

Albiglutide

Semaglutide

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Route of Administration:

Parenteral

Oral

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Application:

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Obesity

Liver Cirrhosis

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Others (Others include Cardiovascular Disease and Type-1 Diabetes)

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:

โžก North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โžก Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)

โžก Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)

โžก Latin America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

โžก Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

โฉย Market Penetration:ย Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market.

โฉย Product Development/Innovation:ย Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

โฉCompetitive Assessment:ย In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

โฉMarket Development:ย Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

โฉ Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market.

๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

โŽ‡ย Chapter 1:ย Overview of GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market

โŽ‡ย Chapter 2:ย Market status and forecast by regions

โŽ‡ย Chapter 3:ย Market status and forecast by types

โŽ‡ย Chapter 4:ย Market status and forecast by downstream industry

โŽ‡ย Chapter 5:ย Market driving factor analysis

โŽ‡ย Chapter 6:ย Market competition status by major manufacturers

โŽ‡ย Chapter 7:ย Major manufacturerโ€™s overview and market data

โŽ‡ย Chapter 8:ย Upstream and downstream market analysis

โŽ‡ย Chapter 9:ย Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

โŽ‡ย Chapter 10:ย Market status analysis

โŽ‡ย Chapter 11:ย Conclusion

โŽ‡ย Chapter 12:ย Research Findings and Reference

