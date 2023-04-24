Submit Release
Batik Air Announces 10X Weekly Services Between Male-Kuala Lumpur and Male-Colombo

The Concierge Group Maldives, renowned for their expertise in  Cargo, Shipping, Logistics and Travel & Tour services, has been appointed as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Batik Air in the Maldives.  

Batik Air (previously operated as Malindo Air) a Malaysian-based airline, announced that all bookings are now open for sale with the upcoming launch of services from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Male, Maldives. The airline’s sales, reservations and ticketing services in Maldives will be handled by its GSA, Concierge Group Maldives. 

The 7x weekly operations will commence on 12 May 2023 via Colombo, Sri Lanka and additional 3x weekly direct services will commence on 23 June 2023. 

Batik Air is offering a special all-inclusive Economy Class promotional fare from Male to  Kuala Lumpur and return at USD459. In addition, Batik Air will also be offering a special all-inclusive Return Economy Class Promotional Fare for passengers travelling from Male to Colombo and return at USD289.  

The fares include 20kgs complimentary checked baggage allowance and the meals are available for pre-purchase while business class offers full-service which includes baggage allowance of up to 40kg. Batik Air also offer Sales of meals and drinks onboard all flights.  

The aircraft type operated in the Maldives are Boeing 737-8 and 737-800NG, which are dual-class configurations with 150 economy seats and 12 business class seats. Batik Air is a  hybrid airline operating out of KLIA Main Terminal and provides seamless connectivity to its vast network which includes Australia, China, all countries in the Indian subcontinent,  Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, ASEAN and all key Malaysian destinations. Batik  Air’s high level of operations in the Asia Pacific region supports excellent connectivity via the KLIA Main Terminal hub. 

On board Batik Air flights, passengers will enjoy the warm hospitality, the comfortable 32-inch pitch seats, and Inflight entertainment available on some of the aircraft. 

Flights from Male to Kuala Lumpur via Colombo: Commencing on 12th May 2023 

FLT NO.  FREQ  DEP  ARR  STD  STA 
OD 298 
OD 298 		 DAILY 
DAILY 		 MLE 
CMB 		 CMB 
KUL 		 21:30 
0:35 		 23:35  
6:55 
OD 297 
OD 297 		 DAILY 
DAILY 		 KUL 
CMB 		 CMB 
MLE 		 17:25 
19:25 		 18:25  
20:30 

Direct Flights from Male to Kuala Lumpur: Commencing on 23rd June 2023

FLT NO.  FREQ  DEP  ARR  STD  STA 
OD 294 Mon, Wed, Fri MLE  KUL 12:45  20:30 
OD 293 Mon, Wed, Fri KUL  MLE  10:20  11:45

