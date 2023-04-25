Glenferrie Dental Receives Accreditation From The ADA for Its Commitment to Patient Safety and Quality of Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenferrie Dental, a prominent dental practice located in Hawthorn, is delighted to declare its accreditation by the Australian Dental Association (ADA) for its steadfast devotion to patient safety and high-quality care. This recognition reflects the team's unwavering commitment at Glenferrie Dental to providing exceptional dental services to their patients.
According to Dr Peter Laird, the Principal at Glenferrie Dental, the team members are delighted to receive accreditation from the ADA, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to delivering secure and top-notch dental care to patients. The team has always been dedicated to providing patients with the best possible dental experience, and this accreditation serves as a testament to their hard work and dedication.
The ADA accreditation process involves an independent, comprehensive evaluation of a dental practice's compliance with industry standards and guidelines for patient safety and quality of care. The evaluation includes a review of the dental practice's policies, procedures, and protocols, as well as an on-site inspection.
"Glenferrie Dental believes that every patient deserves the highest standard of dental care, and the team strives to provide that care in a safe and comfortable environment," added Dr Peter Laird. "Team members are grateful for this recognition from the ADA, and they will continue to work hard to maintain the highest standards of patient care and safety."
At Glenferrie Dental - Dentist Hawthorn, patient comfort and satisfaction are top priorities. The practice offers a range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more. With state-of-the-art equipment and the latest technologies, patients can be assured of receiving the best possible dental care.
In addition to the ADA accreditation, patients can trust in the expertise and dedication of Glenferrie Dental's team of highly experienced professionals, who have over 15 years of combined clinical experience between them.
Looking to the future, Dr Peter Laird said, "The company will continue to strive for excellence in everything they do, and the team will work to maintain the highest standards of patient care and safety. The team is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest dental technologies and techniques to ensure the patients receive the best possible care."
Patients can rest assured that when they visit Glenferrie Dental, they will receive exceptional dental care in a comfortable and relaxed environment. The practice's commitment to patient safety and quality of care has been recognized by the ADA, further solidifying its position as a leading dental practice in Australia.
For more information about Glenferrie Dental - Dentist in Hawthorn and its services, visit their website or contact 03 9818 1930 or info@glenferriedental.com.au.
Dr Peter Laird
