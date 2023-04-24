Human Liver Models Market Share to Hit USD 508.26 Million by 2028

The human liver models market size to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on "Human Liver Models Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and End User," the market is projected to reach US$ 508.26 million by 2028 from US$ 233.90 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market. The market's growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of liver diseases and the growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models. However, the high costs of human liver models and issues with incorporating liver models into existing workflow are hindering market growth.

Get Sample Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00025128

Human Liver Models Market – by Type

- Liver Organoids

- Liver-on-a-chip

- 2D Models

- 3D Bioprinting

- Others

Human Liver Models Market – by Application

- Drug Discovery

- Educational

- Other

Human Liver Models Market – by End User

- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

- Research Institutes

- Others

The market's growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of liver diseases and the growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models. However, the high costs of human liver models and issues with incorporating liver models into existing workflow are hindering the Human Liver Models market growth. The liver is an important organ that performs vital body functions such as synthesis of blood clotting factors, bile production, protein production, and detoxification. Human liver models are used to study the drug's toxicity and enable understanding of the effect of drugs and the progression of liver disease. The rising focus on developing alternatives for the animal testing models is one of the major factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global human liver models in the next few years.

Speak to Our Expert at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00025128

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.; Emulate, Inc.; CN Bio Innovations; CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K.; MIMETAS BV; InSphero; BioIVT; CELLINK; Kerafast; Cyprio; Kirkstall; and ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC. are among leading companies operating in the human liver models market.

Increasing Prevalence of Liver Diseases Fuel Human Liver Models Market Growth

The liver is the largest internal organ in the human body and performs over 500 functions. Liver toxicity is a major concern in risk assessment as the liver is exposed to most xenobiotic compounds and their bioactive metabolites, making it susceptible to chemically induced liver disease. Hepatitis C virus (HCV), chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) are among the leading causes of chronic liver disease. Viral hepatitis continues to be the leading cause of death cases caused by liver failure, and at the same time, the NAFLD has become one of the fastest-growing contributors to liver morbidity and associated mortality. According to the national statistics of the UK, liver diseases have been ranked the fifth-leading cause of death in the country.

Furthermore, these diseases are considered the second-leading cause of death among all digestive diseases in the US. According to the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, in 2017, the global burden of liver cancer and cirrhosis had increased. The NAFLDs have an estimated prevalence of ~25% in the general population. Nearly a third of the US population has the NAFLD, and people with Type 2 diabetes mellitus or obesity are disproportionately affected; the number of cases with NAFLD is expected to increase from 83.1 million people in 2015 to 100.9 million by 2030. Thus, a rise in the global prevalence of liver diseases, including chronic and acute diseases and microbial infections, increases the demand for liver models.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00025128