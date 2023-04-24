Virus-Like Particles Market to Reach USD 7,858.82 Million by 2028 - The Insight Partners

Virus-Like Particles Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by the Frontiers Media S.A., the first virus-like particles -based vaccine was designed to combat a deadly virus, Hepatitis B, and virus-like particles -based vaccines have produced promising safety results compared to traditional vaccines. The first commercialized virus-like particles -based vaccine was against HBV. Also, the commercial anti-HBV vaccines, namely, "Engerix" manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline and "Recombivax HB" manufactured by Merck & Co. were approved in 1980, and they were all virus-like particles. The next commercially available virus-like particles -based vaccine was "Gardasil," which was approved in 2006 to prevent human papillomavirus (HPV) infections. Further, virus-like particles are also used in veterinary medicine. The first commercially available veterinary vaccine based on virus-like particles was proven effective against porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2).

The role of virus-like particles in the development of immunotherapy products against allergic diseases further stimulates the overall market growth. virus-like particles are used in the treatment of allergic rhinitis, asthma, and dust mite reactions. The aforementioned factors drive the growth of the overall virus-like particles market exponentially. virus-like particles vaccines have shown rapid immune response with mild skin reaction as side effects.

Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) Market – by Product Type

- Hepatitis

- Cancer/HPV

- Gaucher Disease

Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) Market – by Source

- Yeast

- Insect Cell

- Plant

- Others

Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) Market – by Application

- Vaccines

- Therapeutics

Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) Market - Growth Drivers:

Commercial VLP based vaccines against human and animal viruses, intensive research and development activities for the development of VLPs based vaccines effective against viral infections, and VLPs acting as the best immunotherapy platform for allergic diseases are the key driving factors responsible for the overall market growth.

Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) Market - Segmentation Overview:

Based on product type, the virus-like particles market is segmented as hepatitis, cancer/HPV, and Gaucher disease. The hepatitis segment would account for a large market share during 2021–2028. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is responsible for a disease burden among millions of people worldwide. Various vaccination strategies have been developed with the use of viral vectors, nucleic acid, protein, peptides, and VLP's for stimulating immune responses against HBV.

By source, the virus-like particles market is segmented into yeast, insect cell, plant, and others. Yeast dominates the overall market, and the segment is projected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period as well. Yeast proves advantageous for producing virus like particles due to scalable fermentation, low risk of contamination by adventitious agents, low production costs and the ability to produce VLPs with reliable qualities. Additionally, there has been huge efforts to expand its applicability as it has been evident that yeast allows secretory VLP productions. Currently, many yeast-based vaccines are in clinical trials, and the majority of them have already reached the third phase of clinical trials, which indicates the effectiveness of these vaccines, and the use of proteins extracted from recombinant yeast cells as a peptide vaccine against hepatitis B has been a major achievement in the vaccine industry.

By application, the virus-like particles market is segmented as vaccines and therapeutics. The vaccines segment would hold a considerable share of the market in 2021, and it is likely to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period as well. As traditional vaccines against animal viral diseases are based on inactivated or attenuated viruses, the new subunit vaccines have received significant attention in clinical applications in animal vaccinology. Virus-like particles are gaining importance in a wide range of vaccine applications.

