Architectural Hardware Market Size to Hit US$ 23.1 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 4.9%

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study โ€œ๐—”๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—›๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ 2023-2028โ€ by IMARC Group, finds that the global architectural hardware market size reached US$ 17.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 23.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2023-2028.

Architectural hardware refers to architectural accessories that are produced from various metals, including steel, brass, iron, aluminum, etc. They mainly comprise door handles, latches, hinges, knobs, floor springs, furniture fittings, locks, panic bars, glass hardware railings, etc. These architectural hardware products are used to add closing, opening, and locking functionalities to doors, windows, showers, taps, etc. They are extremely durable and user-friendly, enhance convenience, improve the security and safety of homes and buildings, etc. Consequently, architectural hardware materials find extensive applications in residential, commercial, and industrial construction across the globe.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Architectural Hardware Market?

The expanding construction industry and the increasing infrastructural development activities, which include airports, seaports, parks, educational institutes, healthcare facilities, stadiums, etc., are among the key factors driving the architectural hardware market. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences from ornate fittings towards contemporary patterns for the enhanced visual appearance of the interiors and the introduction of sleek and luxurious hardware components in unique colors, textures, and designs are also positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the development of smart product variants, including digital locks and door viewers, that are convenient to use, provide remote access through smartphones, ensure excellent security of homes, garages, and other buildings, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the escalating demand for innovative architectural hardware polished with a matte texture and nickel, brass, and bronze finishes, designed in crystal and satin look, and customized in numerous geometric shapes, is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising investments in the refurbishment and reconstruction of several historical and public infrastructures are anticipated to stimulate the architectural hardware market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Application:

โ€ข Furniture

โ€ข Doors

โ€ข Windows

โ€ข Shower

Breakup by End User:

โ€ข Residential

โ€ข Commercial

โ€ข Industrial

By Geography:

โ€ขNorth America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

โ€ข Allegion plc

โ€ข Assa Abloy AB

โ€ข Bohle Ltd.

โ€ข CRH plc

โ€ข Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

โ€ข Hรคfele GmbH & Co KG

โ€ข Hettich Holding GmbH

โ€ข and Co. oHG, HOPPE Holding AG

โ€ข Spectrum Brands Inc.

โ€ข and Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co. Ltd

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โ€ขMarket Performance (2017-2022)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

โ€ข Porterโ€™s Five Forces Analysis

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข SWOT Analysis

โ€ข Value Chain

โ€ข Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

