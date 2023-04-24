Laboratory Animal Diet Market Size Report - 5.3% CAGR with USD 5469 million by 2028 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory animal diet is the science of feed preparation and feeding and is recognized as an important variable. Poor feeding decreases productivity of the animal as feed is financially the single most important element of animal production irrespective of species and production system. For example, feed cost accounts for up to 70% of the total cost of production of an animal product.

Laboratory animal diet market is majorly comprised of top players involving Envigo, Altromin Spezialfutter GmbH & Co. KG, LabDiet, SAFE, Dyets, Inc., Special Diet Services, Specialty Feeds, Research Diets Inc., Bio-Serv, Krishna Valley Agrotech LLP.

Mice models are essential tools for studying the pathogenesis of infectious diseases and the preclinical evaluation of vaccines and therapies against various human pathogens. The use of genetically defined inbred mouse strains, humanized mice, and gene knockout mice has enabled the research community to study how pathogens cause diseases and explain the role of specific host genes in controlling or promoting diseases. It also helps determine potential targets for the prevention, identification, or treatments for various infectious agents.

With the emergence of new infectious diseases, the animal model has become a vital tool for studying disease mechanisms and developing therapeutics. Mice with xenografted human immune systems have been used to study the pathogenesis of various infectious agents, including Plasmodium falciparum (malaria), Mycobacterium tuberculosis, dengue virus, and influenza virus. These models have been beneficial in studying HIV, which includes analyzing viral and host factors that promote viral replication and HIV interactions with the host's immune response. They are also helpful as platforms for testing therapeutic approaches to control HIV infection.

Mouse models are widely used for preclinical screening of vaccines/therapies because of their reproducibility, low cost, and ease of experimental manipulation. Over the past century, advancements in vaccines, antibiotics/antivirals, and infection control measures have significantly reduced the burden of infectious diseases on public health. However, there has been an increase in contagious viral diseases.

Mouse models are considered the best small animal models to be tested for hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), Zika virus, SARS-CoV-2, and cytomegalovirus (CMV). According to the WHO, more than 17 million deaths are reported yearly due to infectious diseases. Over the past two decades, over 30 new infectious diseases have emerged. According to UNAIDS, 38 million people were affected by HIV by the end of 2019. Mouse models have been widely used for various viral studies due to their small size, low cost, ease of use, and high reproducibility. To study the effect of the vaccines and therapies, these laboratory mice models are given a standardized diet according to the need of the mice model. The prevalence of viral and infectious diseases drives the need for mice models. As a result, there is an increasing demand for specific diet for the mice models, which bolsters the growth of the laboratory animal diet market.

What is meant by the laboratory animal diet market?

What are the driving factors for the laboratory animal diet market across the globe?

Growing consumption of personalized medicines and rising usage of mice models in virology & infectious disease are the most significant factors responsible for the overall market growth.

Which test type segment led the laboratory animal diets market?

Based on diet type, the standard diets segment took the forefront leaders in the worldwide market by accounting largest share in 2021. However, irradiated diets segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Which animal segment held the largest market share in the Laboratory Animal Diet market?

Based on the animal, mouse segment took the forefront leaders in the worldwide market by accounting largest share in 2021 and the same segment accounts for maximum CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Which end user segment held the largest market share in the laboratory animal diets market?

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the global laboratory animal diets market and accounted for the largest market share of 58.8% in 2021.

Who are the key players in the laboratory animal diets market?

Envigo, Altromin Spezialfutter GmbH & Co. KG, LabDiet, SAFE, Dyets, Inc., Special Diet Services, Specialty Feeds, Research Diets Inc., Bio-Serv, Krishna Valley Agrotech LLP are among the leading companies operating in the laboratory animal diets market.

What is the regional market scenario of the laboratory animal diets market?

Global laboratory animal diets market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. In North America, the U.S. held the largest market share in 2021.

