Public Safety LTE Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐓𝐄 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖″, The global public safety LTE market size reached US$ 13.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during 2023-2028.

Public safety long-term evolution (LTE) refers to a wireless communication network constructed particularly for public safety and emergency response organizations. It provides a high-speed, reliable, and secure communication network for first responders, law enforcement agencies, and other emergency services providers to communicate and coordinate during critical situations. Public safety LTE networks use advanced technology to enable real-time data and video transmission, as well as voice communication, thus enabling emergency responders to make informed decisions quickly. These networks also offer features, such as priority access, preemption, and Quality of Service (QoS), to ensure that critical communications are not disrupted, even during times of high network traffic.

Public Safety LTE Market Growth and Development:

The increasing demand for high-speed and reliable communication represents one of the key factors driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the increasing threats to public safety, such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and pandemics, are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the integration of public safety LTE networks with other technologies, such as drones, sensors, and analytics, is driving the demand for these networks that can provide a comprehensive solution for emergency response and public safety, thus facilitating the growth of the market. Apart from this, the development of LTE-Advanced and LTE-Pro technologies is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Public Safety LTE Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the public safety LTE market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Airbus SE

• Airspan Networks

• AT&T Inc

• Bittium Corporation

• Cobham Limited

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sierra Wireless

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, etc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global public safety LTE market based on infrastructure and services, deployment model, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Infrastructure and Services:

• Infrastructure

o Evolved UMTS Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN)

o Evolved Packet Core (EPC)

o End-use Devices

• Services

o Consulting Services

o Integration Services

o Maintenance Services

o Other Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Private LTE

• Commercial LTE

• Hybrid LTE

• Others

Breakup by Applications:

• Law Enforcement and Border Control

• Firefighting Services

• Emergency Medical Services

• Disaster Management

Breakup by End User:

• Public Safety Agencies

• Industrial

• Transport

• Utilities

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

