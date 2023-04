Global Palliative Care Market: Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Palliative Care Market

The global Palliative Care Market valued $11.20 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.30 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palliative care is an important aspect of cancer treatment that focuses on improving the quality of life for patients with advanced or life-limiting illnesses, such as cancer. The palliative care market in cancer is significant because it addresses the physical, emotional, and social needs of patients and their families, providing relief from symptoms and stress associated with the disease.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž 2023 ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5482

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ก๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

Improved Quality of Life: Palliative care provides patients with relief from the physical symptoms and emotional stress of cancer and its treatment. It can help patients manage pain, nausea, and other side effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and improve their overall quality of life.

Increased Patient Satisfaction: Patients who receive palliative care often report higher levels of satisfaction with their care, as it addresses their physical, emotional, and social needs.

Cost-Effective: Palliative care can be a cost-effective approach to cancer treatment, as it can reduce hospital readmissions and emergency department visits, and improve overall patient outcomes.

Improved End-of-Life Care: Palliative care can also provide support to patients and their families during the end-of-life stage, offering comfort, dignity, and respect to patients and their loved ones.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (208 ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/palliative-care-market/purchase-options

๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€“

The global palliative care market size was valued at USD 11,200 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,309 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

โ€ข CAGR: 8.4%

โ€ข Current Market Size: USD 11.2 Billion

โ€ข Forecast Growing Region: APAC

โ€ข Largest Market: North America

โ€ข Projection Time: 2021- 2030

โ€ข Base Year: 2021

Surge in government expenditure on healthcare, rise in the geriatric population, and increase in incidence of life-threatening diseases drive the growth of the global palliative care market. Moreover, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rise in the workload for palliative care teams as most teams are small in number and different palliative care providers have complementary roles.

๐ƒ๐จ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5482

๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ญ:

โ€ข Amedisys, Inc.

โ€ข Chemed Corporation (Vitas Healthcare)

โ€ข Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC (Golden Living Centers/GGNSC Holdings LLC)

โ€ข Genesis HealthCare (Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.)

โ€ข Home Instead, Inc.

โ€ข Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Gentiva Health Services Inc.)

โ€ข Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Sunrise Senior Living Centers)

โ€ข Senior Care Centers of America, Inc.

โ€ข Seymour Health

โ€ข UCLA Health.

๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ โ€“

๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-tape-market-A17081

๐๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐‹๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bovine-lactoferrin-market-A17094

๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ-

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blood-pressure-cuffs-market-A11934