Channel 12’s Arizona Midday Joins Forces with Wash Patrol to Share Benefits of Residential and Commercial Power Washing

— Ty Schell
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wash Patrol, the experts in residential and commercial power washing, is proud to be featured in a recent Phoenix, Arizona Channel 12 Arizona Midday segment touting the various benefits of residential and commercial power washing. The segment, which aired April 13, takes an in-depth dive into the services that Wash Patrol offers, including pressure washing, soft washing, and general exterior home and business cleanliness maintenance.
As discussed in the local TV segment, there are numerous reasons why difficult cleaning jobs, such as pressure washing a driveway or cleaning the outside of a two-story home, should be left to professionals. Wash Patrol provides efficient, effective, and high-quality services at an affordable price.
“The full summer heat is just rolling in, along with all of the dust, grime, and dirt it brings with it” said Ty Schell, Founder & Franchisor at Wash Patrol. “We want all of the Arizona Midday viewers to enjoy their summer adventures and let us keep their homes, patios, backyards, and businesses clean as they do so.”
In addition to one-time cleanings, Wash Patrol offers a variety of Dirt Defense maintenance packages to ensure that clients have an affordable, simple way to keep their spaces clean.
About Wash Patrol
Wash Patrol is a power washing service company based in Phoenix, Arizona with franchises across the state that offers professional quality power washing services to both residential and commercial customers. “Your Property Has the Right to Remain Spotless!” -Sgt. Sudds
Wash Patrol welcomes inquiries for a free estimate over the phone: (833) 630-WASH / (833) 630-9274. For more information or franchising opportunities, please visit: https://washpatrol.com
